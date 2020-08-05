England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Manchester: England look to start afresh against Pakistan

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 in Manchester: After hosting West Indies and Ireland, England will now lock horns with Pakistan in a three-match Test series starting on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Pakistan are fresh and aided with a one-month training but England, on the other hand, have been busy with a three-match series against West Indies, which they won 2-1. Joe Root’s side will be looking to carry the momentum when they meet Azhar Ali’s men on Wednesday.

14:42 hrs IST TV umpires to call no balls “Front foot no-ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams. Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket,” said ICC.





14:36 hrs IST England wait on Stokes fitness Ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan, England skipper Joe Root needs more clarity on all-rounder Ben Stokes readiness to feature as a front-line seam option before picking the side for the series opener.





14:31 hrs IST Pakistan squad for the first Test Pakistan included two wicket-keepers in the 16-man squad for the first Test against England. Azhar Ali (C), Babar Aazam (VC), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah.





14:26 hrs IST Bizarre circumstances How often have we seen a side finishing an ODI series against a team and starting a Test series the next day against a different team? Scratch your heads for answers but England’s two different set of sides have made that possible. They played Ireland last night and now they will play Pakistan today.



