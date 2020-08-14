England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 2: Pak hopes rest on Babar Azam

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd test, Day 2: Pakistan were tottering at 126/5 when play was called off on Day 1 due to rain and bad light. Fawad Alam return to Test cricket after over 10 years lasted for only three balls. He got trapped by Chris Woakes and Joe Root took a good review to send Alam back to the pavilion for a duck.Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Follow live updates of England vs Pakistan, 2nd test, Day 2:

14:55 hrs IST Not so happy return for Alam Fawad Alam was making his comeback to the Pakistan side after more than 10 years. However, the return wasn’t a happy one as he was dismissed for a duck. He would hope to strike big in the second innings to justify his return to the side.





14:50 hrs IST Weather update Rain is likely to play a part on second day also with mild showers expected. It is going to be cloudy for most of the day and there is likely going to be more stoppages in the match.





14:43 hrs IST Hope on Azam Babar Azam is still at the crease batting on 25 runs with Mohammad Rizwan for company. Pakistan would need their talisman to get going today to have a chance to put on a big score in the first innings.





14:37 hrs IST Pakistan need batsmen to click They are already 0-1 down in the three-match series and are already on the backfoot in the second Test. Another collapse at the start of the second day would be disastrous for the side.



