England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Joe Root & co. enforce follow-on
England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: Follow live cricket score and updates of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4.
15:00 hrs IST
Will James Anderson join club 600
14:30 hrs IST
Dom Bess calls James Anderson GOAT
14:00 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
England vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 4: James Anderson ripped through Pakistan’s batting order as England bundled out the visitors for 273. England have enforced the follow-on considering rain is predicted on the final day. Pakistan would hope to bat through the day and hold on so that they reignite hopes of drawing the third Test in Southampton.
Will James Anderson join club 600
England’s James Anderson is on the verge of joining club 600. He is just two wickets away from the milestone. Anderson needs two wickets to reach the mark. Can he do it here?
Dom Bess calls James Anderson GOAT
“He’s the GOAT of bowling and England’s greatest,” Bess said of Anderson. “... It’s phenomenal to stand at point and watch him nick people off, hit people on the shins and take as many poles as he does, so consistently.
“There was chat about a potential retirement (recently), then he comes back and absolutely tears it up. It just shows how good he is.” READ MORE
Hello and Welcome to our live blog on Day 4 of the 3rd Test between England and Pakistan. The stage is set for another thrilling day for Test cricket in which Pakistan would hope to bat through to give themselves a chance to drawing this game.