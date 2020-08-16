England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Play likely to start on time

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: After the third day was completely washed out by rain, there has been a serious doubt on whether the 2nd Test between England and Pakistan would see any sort of result now. Today is the fourth day of the Test, and yet we are not even done with Pakistan’s first innings. Pakistan are stranded at 223/9 and it will be interesting to see if the weather gods permit any play today in Southampton. Fingers crossed for now.

Follow live score and updates of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4:

15:15 hrs IST Conditions decent for the times being The hover cover is on, and it’s not raining or drizzling at the moment. In other words, with cricketers warming up, we can expect a timely start. However, here’s the kicker. With plenty of dark clouds around, there will be rain later in the day. Just how many overs we can get today is the question. Remember, it’s the fourth day and the first innings is still underway. Safe to say a result is unlikely in this Test.





15:00 hrs IST Sanjay Manjrekar praises Mohammad Rizwan “This Mohd Rizwan can bat! He can drive well off the front foot & at the same time play the pull & the cut superbly. This makes him an ‘all-weather’ batsman. No wonder his top 3 scores in Tests so far have come in Aus and Eng,” Manjrekar tweeted. READ MORE





