England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: Rain likely to force match into draw

England vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live: The little play that was seen on Day 4 saw how good Shaheen Afridi is as he dismissed Rory Burns. But with most of the play on Day 4 getting washed off, the chances of getting a result are slim now. More rain is expected on Monday, so there could be another washout in Southampton. The Day 5 seems like a mere formality as of now.

15:00 hrs IST 3rd Test is also in Southampton For those hoping to see some action when the 3rd Test begins later this week from Friday, here is the kicker - the third Test is also in the same ground. What is the weather report for the days of the 3rd Test? We will answer this question in the upcoming week with our Weather Report copy before the 3rd Test. Keep following HT Sports for more details.





14:30 hrs IST Wasim Akram has a point to make “You boys owe Pakistan cricket, and the country, a lot, with the boys coming over here,” former Pakistan captain Akram told Sky Sports Cricket. “They’ve been here almost two-and-half months in the bio-secure environment,” he said, referring to precautions that have included zones off-limits to anyone other than players and officials. Matches have been played without spectators. “So if everything goes well, England should tour Pakistan,” said Akram, arguably the greatest left-arm pacer. READ MORE



