England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shaky ENG searching for confidence, run into powerhouse Windies

Live

By

England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook practices in Mumbai as Phil Salt watches on.

England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: When it comes to playing firecracker matches, England and West Indies know a thing or two about putting on a show. This year's T20 World Cup came alive earlier today as a humdinger between South Africa and Afghanistan went to a sensational super over – and cricket fans could be in for a treat in the evening match as the Wankhede Stadium hosts two of the most destructive teams in the tournament. England are a team in search of rhythm and some sort of identity. There is plenty of quality through the team – names like Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer – but they have struggled to string things together. A narrow 4-run victory against Nepal will have sent a jolt through the England camp, who look to be slightly short on confidence. In that kind of position, the West Indies are not a fun team to run into. Packed with power with players like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd. Add a couple of quality off-spinners in Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, this Windies team has the chance to roll back the years and establish itself as T20 top dogs for the first time in many many years – almost since that iconic 2016 victory at the Eden Gardens. Both teams will enjoy what the Wankhede has to offer – not a batting paradise in the tournament yet, with something to give the bowlers to stay in the game, but also the kind of ground where every shot will have value for runs. One thing is for certain – we will see some big sixes. But who can use those to take a leg up and hold on to the advantage in Group C? Squads: West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett ...Read More

England are a team in search of rhythm and some sort of identity. There is plenty of quality through the team – names like Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer – but they have struggled to string things together. A narrow 4-run victory against Nepal will have sent a jolt through the England camp, who look to be slightly short on confidence. In that kind of position, the West Indies are not a fun team to run into. Packed with power with players like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd. Add a couple of quality off-spinners in Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, this Windies team has the chance to roll back the years and establish itself as T20 top dogs for the first time in many many years – almost since that iconic 2016 victory at the Eden Gardens. Both teams will enjoy what the Wankhede has to offer – not a batting paradise in the tournament yet, with something to give the bowlers to stay in the game, but also the kind of ground where every shot will have value for runs. One thing is for certain – we will see some big sixes. But who can use those to take a leg up and hold on to the advantage in Group C? Squads: West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett