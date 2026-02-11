England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shaky ENG searching for confidence, run into powerhouse Windies
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England were given a real scare by Nepal in their tournament opener, while the West Indies strolled past Scotland with a convincing win. In a rematch of the 2016 World Cup final, can Windies bring back some fond memories?
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: When it comes to playing firecracker matches, England and West Indies know a thing or two about putting on a show. This year's T20 World Cup came alive earlier today as a humdinger between South Africa and Afghanistan went to a sensational super over – and cricket fans could be in for a treat in the evening match as the Wankhede Stadium hosts two of the most destructive teams in the tournament....Read More
England are a team in search of rhythm and some sort of identity. There is plenty of quality through the team – names like Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Jofra Archer – but they have struggled to string things together. A narrow 4-run victory against Nepal will have sent a jolt through the England camp, who look to be slightly short on confidence.
In that kind of position, the West Indies are not a fun team to run into. Packed with power with players like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd. Add a couple of quality off-spinners in Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, this Windies team has the chance to roll back the years and establish itself as T20 top dogs for the first time in many many years – almost since that iconic 2016 victory at the Eden Gardens.
Both teams will enjoy what the Wankhede has to offer – not a batting paradise in the tournament yet, with something to give the bowlers to stay in the game, but also the kind of ground where every shot will have value for runs. One thing is for certain – we will see some big sixes. But who can use those to take a leg up and hold on to the advantage in Group C?
Squads:
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: The quality that England possess in their batting is enough to keep them competitive with anybody else, especially at grounds like the Wankhede where they can expect to play the high-octane style that many in the lineup enjoy playing. However, there is no true ace in the bowling department at the minute – Jofra Archer is supposed to be that kind of bowler, but his tendency to leak runs in the powerplay on off-days means that he isn't as reliable as England would like him to be.
Adil Rashid will always be a key player for England in matches like this, and he will have some absolutely crucial matchups to deal with.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: In Group C, Windies' NRR places them over Scotland, who have one win and one loss. England's narrow win leaves them behind the Scots. If Windies get over the line today, it makes the England vs Scotland match around the corner a very, very interesting proposition.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England's own win was not close to as emphatic. Despite half-centuries for Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook plus a late blitz by Will Jacks putting England in a strong position after the first innings, the bowling simply didn't have enough to offer – it needed Sam Curran in the very last over to nail yorkers and show his death bowling wiles to come away without an embarrassing early loss.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: In their tournament opener, West Indies played a confident, no-frills game, guided by the power of Shimron Hetmyer. Moved up the order compared to his franchise batting positions, Hetmyer proved that he can be the one to guide this Windies team by plundering 64 off 36 – and that was enough to take the team to 182. In the second innings, they bowled out the Scots for 147, never looking in too much danger and starting off well.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: You join us just about an hour after an exhilarating double super over fiesta between South Africa and Afghanistan, and as Australia work their first innings against Ireland in Colombo. But our focus here will be to build up to the evening game in Mumbai, where two super-powerful teams lock horns in Group C – England and West Indies, in search for a statement win each.