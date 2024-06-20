England vs West Indies Live Score: Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph...Read More
