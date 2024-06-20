Explore
Thursday, June 20, 2024
New Delhi 30oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi300C
Thursday, June 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM

    June 20, 2024 5:05 AM IST
    England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 06:00 AM
    England vs West Indies Live Score, Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    England vs West Indies Live Score, Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    England vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 20 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Tom Hartley
    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 20, 2024 5:05 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    England vs West Indies Match Details
    Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between England and West Indies to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket England vs West Indies Live Score: Super Eight - Match 2 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM

    T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes