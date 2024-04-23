Jaipur [India], : After playing an unbeaten 104-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said that he "enjoyed" his batting from the start. "Enjoyed from the start": RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal after 104-run knock against MI

Jaiswal took 60 balls to reach the 104-run mark at a strike rate of 173.33. He slammed 9 fours and 7 sixes during his time on the crease. The 22-year-old's century helped the Rajasthan-based franchise clinch a 9-wicket win over MI.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Jaiswal said that he watched the ball properly before playing the shots. The youngster also thanked his seniors for guiding him.

"Thank you so much, I really enjoyed from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots. I'm trying to do what I am doing well, some days it comes good and some days it doesn't, I'm not thinking much. I want to thank all my seniors the way they have guided me. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals management and especially Sanga sir and Sanju bhai for giving me opportunities. I go out and give my best in the practice sessions and I'm so happy today," Jaiswal said.

After winning the toss, MI decided to bat first. Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera were the only two standout batters for the Mumbai-based franchise in the first innings. Varma and Wadhera's knock powered MI to 179/9.

Sandeep Sharma led the Royals' bowling attack after he picked up five wickets in his four-over spell and gave away just 18 runs. Trent Boult bagged 2 wickets.

During the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal guided the hosts to their 7th win of the season as they beat MI by 9 wickets.

MI bowling attack put up a sloppy performance. Piyush Chawla was the only wicket-taker for the visitors.

Following the win, RR hold the top spot in the IPL 2024 standings with 14 points. Meanwhile, MI stand in seventh place with six points.

