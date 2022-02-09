'Even Pant is opening, when will Gaikwad': Fans stunned as Rishabh opens India innings in 2nd ODI against West Indies

When Rohit Sharma confirmed that KL Rahul would replace Ishan Kishan in the XI for the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday, it was largely assumed that the 29-year-old would open for India. However, the Indian team sent the fans into a frenzy when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant walked out to open the innings alongside Rohit.

This is the first time Pant has opened the innings for Indian senior team. Individually, the youngster has opened for India during his U19 days, as well as the World Cup in 2016. In 11 innings between 2015 and 2016, Pant scored 454 runs at an average of 41.27 as an opener, with one century and four fifties. In the U19 World Cup, Pant put 267 runs – all coming as an opener – at 44.50 with one hundred and two half-centuries.

Incidentally, Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the U19 team during the 2016 World Cup.

Ahead of the second ODI, Rahul had replaced Ishan Kishan who opened the innings in the series opener in Ahmedabad. Rahul, who had led the Indian team in three ODIs in South Africa, had opened in all the games.

As Pant opens for the Indian team, here's how the fans reacted:

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer, however, believes that the decision to open with Pant is a one-off.

“Good to see KL continuing to bat in the middle order. He has been really successful there in recent times. With Dhawan most likely to come back next game it makes sense to take a punt on Pant for this one off game. Cos we all know when Pant comes off its a sight to behold,” Jaffer wrote on his official Twitter profile.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, meanwhile, believes that the move is an “answer” for the no.4 debate. “Captain Rohit with his answer to the long waiting no 4 debate…. #KLRahul and giving #RishabhPant to unleash his power hitting gameplay up the order! #INDvWI #RohitSharma,” wrote Ojha.

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran had won the toss for the West Indies and sent India in to bat Wednesday as his team chases a victory it needs in the second one-day international to level the three-match series.

Pooran was leading the West Indies in absence of Kieron Pollard, who was ruled out because of injury. Odean Smith replaced Pollard in the bowling attack in the only change to the West Indies starting XI.