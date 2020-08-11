‘Even Sachin Tendulkar knows how lucky he was in that match’: Former India quick recalls batting great’s chancy innings

cricket

Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra called Sachin Tendulkar’s 85 against Pakistan in the semifinal of the 2011 World Cup the batsman’s ‘scratchiest’ innings. Tendulkar top scored for India but was dropped four times during his innings – thrice off the bowling off Shahid Afridi and once off Mohammad Hafeez – to go with an LBW which was reversed due to DRS.

Relieved twice by the third umpire on 23 and dropped on 27, 45, 70 and 81, Tendulkar lived a charmed life. It was a chancy innings but one that formed the crux of India’s 260.

“Needless to say, even Sachin Tendulkar himself knows how lucky he was in that game. It was one of his scratchiest innings you’ll see. Whenever you’ve seen Tendulkar scoring even 40, you will see bad decisions or catches being dropped. But not that many and luck going your way that much,” Nehra said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

The semifinal turned out to be Nehra’s final ODI in which he picked up 2/33, as India beat Pakistan by 29 runs to secure a place in the final. It was the fifth World Cup meeting between the two countries and India back then stretched their record to 5-0, which currently stands at 7-0. Nehra said that given the start India had, they were looking at a total of 350, and even though India fell 90 runs short of it, he believes the team did a good job defending 260.

“See when you talk about a World Cup, whether it’s India-Pakistan, India-England, or any other team, it’s all pressure. You’ve reached the semifinal, you’re a good team but in the end it’s all down to how you handle pressure,” Nehra said.

“The way Virender Sehwag started against Umar Gul (taking him for four fours in an over), at one point of time, we might score 340-350. We ended up 257-58 if I’m not wrong. When we were bowling, Pakistan had a very good start and defending 257 was a great effort by the Indian team. There’s no doubt about it.”