'Even Kohli has similar numbers but nobody is questioning his place': Ex-India pacer backs Rahane, Pujara amid flop show

The clamours for Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s removal from India’s Playing XI are growing louder with every failure the batters endure, but despite being in the firing line, India’s middle-order pair continues to find supporters every now and then. Pujara and Rahane, once the mainstays of India’s batting in Tests, have put in a string on unimpressive performances since the last couple of years and it continued on Day 1 of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa.

Pujara was out for 3 off 33 balls while Rahane registered the first golden duck of his Test career. While most believe that it’s high time India look for their replacements, former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra reckons the duo should be continued to back. Nehra added that even Virat Kohli’s numbers are no longer what they used to be but if the management continues to have faith in the India captain, the same should apply for Rahane and Pujara.

"Even Virat Kohli has similar numbers but nobody is not questioning his place in the team. Obviously, he is the captain and what Kohli has done is on a completely different level from the two batters we are talking about. It is not fair to compare, but Rahane and Pujara have also been second to none at their peak, especially the latter," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

"If you have backed a player like Rahane for the 1st Test, it would be better to carry on with him for the rest of the series. Obviously, Rahane was the one who was out (officially due to injury) when Kohli came back for the second Test against New Zealand, though he led the team in the first."

Another reason why Nehra feels India should persist with Rahane and Pujara is the gravity of the ongoing Test series. With India chasing a historic Test series win in South Africa, the former quick reckons it’s best that Rahane and Pujara should play the final match in Cape Town as well and if still nothing good comes out it, the team can look at other options as their replacements going forward.

"Agreed, both Pujara and Rahane have been in big trouble of late. But changing players in the middle of an important series is a big decision. If you have chosen Rahane ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, I feel he should then be played for the entire series. Nothing much can change in one or two Tests. Their batting has been an issue for a while now, so why not give them a couple more games? When you are winning, you can give players an extended run. A decision can be taken after the series," Nehra pointed out.