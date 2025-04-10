'Everyone chipped in for RCB. DC are relying on 3 players': Jitesh Sharma goes unfiltered again before high-stakes clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Jitesh Sharma believes his side holds a clear advantage over Delhi Capitals heading into their next IPL 2024 clash. Speaking ahead of the encounter, Jitesh pointed to RCB’s recent winning momentum and better-rounded contributions as key reasons for their confidence. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma in action(REUTERS)

“We have upper hand because we have played away games and we have won the difficult games,” Jitesh said. RCB have made a strong start to IPL 2025, defeating defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match at Eden Gardens before beating Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians – two powerhouses of the league – at their home.

While Delhi Capitals remain the only unbeaten team in the league with three wins in as many matches, Jitesh, in a rather unfiltered take, suggested their over-dependence on a few individuals could be a concern.

“Also, the batting line-up which we have... everyone has chipped in. But in DC, I think they are relying on three players. So, it will be a good challenge,” he said.

RCB’s resurgence has been built on “smart cricket,” according to the wicketkeeper-batter, who explained that the team’s planning has helped them shift from blind aggression to controlled cricket.

“We are playing smart cricket and we are just going and bashing every bowler. We know everyone's strength and the team management has given us a proper role. It's like Jitesh will target certain bowlers and the others will look after some other bowlers,” he said.

“We are not trying to dominate blindly. It's not like we are drinking any magical potion. So, we are just trying to execute our plan.”

Jitesh on Bumrah and Karthik's role

Jitesh, who faced Jasprit Bumrah recently, was full of praise for the Mumbai Indians pacer. “I felt as if he had just come back from the ICC Champions Trophy. Bumrah is so accurate. He was properly fit and he has done proper tests. He is on the peak right now,” he said.

The 31-year-old has looked assured with the bat at RCB and credits his performances to the team's mentor, Dinesh Karthik.

“It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him. I think whichever shot that I am playing right now is the replica of what he used to play. He is trying to create a new player in me.

“He believes in me that I can play all around the circle — 360 angles... I am really enjoying myself in a new role,” Jitesh said.