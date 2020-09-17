‘Everyone is waiting to see him back in action’: Sunil Gavaskar on what to expect from MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:51 IST

With just two days left for the start of IPL 2020, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni, for this is the first time in a year that the former India captain will return to competitive cricket. With Dhoni having announced his retirement from international cricket last month, the IPL is the only platform where fans will get to see their favourite cricketer in action, and former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar for one cannot wait to see Dhoni pick up the bat again.

Gavaskar, who returned to the IPL commentary panel ahead of the tournament, said he was thrilled to be back calling the action. Eager to get on with the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Gavaskar hoped IPL will stick to its history of supplying young and promising cricketers who can go on to achieve bigger things in life and serve Indian cricket in time to come.

“The Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform to unearth talent and I hope this year too, we get to see that. The teams are stacked up really well and all eyes will be on the opening game between MI and CSK. We will be watching MS Dhoni play after a year, and am sure everyone is waiting to see him back in action. Let the games begin,” he said on Star Sports.

“It’s an absolute delight to welcome back Indian cricket with the IPL and I hope this tournament can infuse positive energy into the lives of millions of people. I am thrilled to be part of the commentary panel for one of the most electrifying cricket leagues, and I can’t wait to join the excitement along with the fans and viewers.”

Along with Gavaskar, JP Duminy is another former cricketer who has been selected for commentary duties and the former SA all-rounder is hoping from a cracking show from Dhoni. Duminy, who played two seasons for the Mumbai Indians and was part of the intense MI-CSK rivalry, is eager to see Dhoni’s return.

“I can’t wait for the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings since I expect plenty of fireworks on the ground. I’m sure CSK and Dhoni fans all over the world will be ecstatic to watch MS Dhoni return to the playing field,” Duminy said.