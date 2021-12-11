'Everything we touched that day turned to gold': Pakistan star opens up on team's 'perfect' T20 WC win against India

48 days after Pakistan's historic win at the Dubai International Stadium, all-rounder Imad Wasim opened up on the what he hailed as a "perfect" win against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage encounter. Pakistan had beaten Virat Kohli-led India by 10 wickets to begin their World Cup campaign in style.

The stat that made rounds on Twitter ahead of the blockbuster encounter was Pakistan's inability to clinch a victory India in World Cup meetings. And with India touted as title favourites, and Pakistan enduring a struggling run of form in the format, most expected the usual result to make the headline. But Babar Azam's men scripted history to clinch their maiden 10-wicket win in T20Is and their maiden win in World Cups against India to make a thumping statement in their T20 World Cup opener.

In conversation with PakPassion.net, Wasim was grateful for the "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity of representing his country in a match against India.

"It was really good and beating India always provides some special moments for everyone involved in Pakistan cricket. Of course, I enjoyed the occasion and the match, and the result was just perfect. There was pressure on us, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against India in a Twenty20 World Cup and I was really grateful for that opportunity," he said.

Wasim then opined that it was a near-perfect performance from Pakistan, but felt that it would be impossible for the side to replicate such dominance against India in the future.

"It felt like everything we touched that day turned to gold. Make no mistake, India are a very, very good side, but we just outclassed them on the day. The way we played was just fantastic and I would say that it was a near-perfect performance. In fact, I would go so far as to say that what we achieved on that day will be difficult to replicate in the future," he added.

India went on to lose their second game as well, against New Zealand before winning three in a row. But the wins weren't enough to confirm their place in the semis. Pakistan won all their group games and but lost to Australia in the semis.

Wasim also called for cricketing ties to resume between the two neighbouring countries, saying that India and Pakistan should play regularly against each other.

"As a player, you always want to compete at the highest level and against the best teams which is why these games are so special for us. I feel that being two world-class teams, India and Pakistan should play regularly against each other."

"But having said that, I also understand that there are political reasons which prevent this from happening. This is sad because sports, especially cricket, can unite nations and I do think that we should have bilateral series between the two countries. Not only will this will be good for the game of cricket, but it will also be great both for cricket and for humanity too," he concluded.

