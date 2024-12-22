Menu Explore
Ex-chief selector sets big target for Virat Kohli in last two Tests vs AUS: ‘I had predicted before series…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 22, 2024 06:02 AM IST

Former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has set a target for Virat Kohli in the last two Tests as the series currently tied at 1-1.

Virat Kohli has been under the scanner after an underwhelming show in the last two Tests against Australia. The Indian batting maestro arrived in Australia after a flop home season against Bangladesh and New Zealand, but he scored a century at Perth in the second innings to get some relief. However, things went downhill for him once again in the last three innings - with two single-digit scores and the highest of 11.

Virat Kohli will be under the pressure to put up big scores in the next two Tests.(AFP)
Virat Kohli will be under the pressure to put up big scores in the next two Tests.(AFP)

Kohli might get a bit of relief recalling his past record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He scored 316 runs in three Tests at an average of 52.66, with a century and two fifties to his name in six innings, which could be a big morale booster for him.

Former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has set a target for Kohli and said he hopes the Indian maestro will score a couple of centuries in the remaining matches.

"He is a player who has achieved so much for us, which raises our expectations. I am confident he will perform well. Let's hope he scores two more centuries in the next two matches. I had predicted before the series that he would score three centuries in Australia," Chetan Sharma told ANI.

Virat Kohli's recent numbers a concerning sign

Kohli's numbers have been disappointing, especially in the first innings. Starting from the Bangladesh series, he scored 73 runs in 8 innings with an average of 9.125. The sequence of scores is 6, 47, 0, 1, 4, 5, 7, and 3.

In nine Tests this year, he has made 376 runs at an average of 25.06, with just one century and fifty in 17 innings.

Kohli has failed to find a solution to his old problem of poking the ball outside off stump and eventually getting caught behind.

Meanwhile, if Kohli manages to get things right and score big at MCG, he will have a chance to displace Sachin Tendulkar - 449 runs to become India's leading run-getter at MCG in Tests. Currently, he is the third-highest run-getter, with Ajinkya Rahane (369 runs in three matches with two centuries) being second. Virat needs just 134 runs to reach the top spot.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
