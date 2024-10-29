Ex-IND star's colossal praise for Yashasvi Jaiswal after Pune heroics: ‘…he is a God’s gift to cricket’

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to flourish in red-ball cricket and has scored 1000 runs in Tests this year to become one of the strongest pillars of the Indian team. In the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, he is the second-highest run-getter for India with 155 runs. He set the stage for India in the 359-run chase during the second Test with a counter-attacking 77-run knock of 65 balls, but other batters failed to capitalise on it and lost the match by 113 runs. In the Pune match, Jaiswal was the only positive for India with the ball as other batters struggled miserably on the turning track. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a half-century vs New Zealand.(AFP)

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary lavished massive praise on Jaiswal and said he is a legend in the making as he is so talented at such a young age and is dominating world cricket.

“He is a legend in the making. I rate him very highly. I do it because he has everything a cricketer needs to become a great cricketer. And it is quite visible even at such a young age," Tiwary told Cricbuzz.

The left-handed batter, who made his Test debut last year, is currently placed at the second spot in the ongoing World Test Championship run charts, with 1372 in 13 matches at an astonishing average of 59.65.

Jaiswal has impressed Tiwary with his dominant batting no matter who the opposition is, as he is someone who likes to play freely and take charge of the bowlers.

“What does he have? He has technique. He has a positive mindset. He has hunger. He has a desire to improve in every inning. And no matter what the situation is, no matter who is in the bowling opposition, he shows with his batting that who is dominating. And domination only comes when you think well, you have good technique, and you have a good range of shots," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal - God’s gift to cricket

Tiwary was left mesmerised by Jaiswal's intent on the tricky Pune track, and he even called him a ‘God’s gift to cricket’.

“In such a wicket (of MCA Stadium in Pune), if you look at the rest of the great players, they were not able to hit any big runs. But this player, at such a young age, the way he is bowling, the way he is hitting the shots—he is a God’s gift to cricket,” he added.