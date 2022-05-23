Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Fab story of not giving up hope!': India's World Cup-winning all-rounder hails return of Dinesh Karthik for SA T20Is
'Fab story of not giving up hope!': India's World Cup-winning all-rounder hails return of Dinesh Karthik for SA T20Is

In IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik has scored 287 runs at a strike rate of 191.33 with a half-century knock. 
Dinesh Karthik(Getty Images)
Published on May 23, 2022 05:23 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Age is just a number and 36-year-old Dinesh Karthik proved it yet again. Following a stupendous performance in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League, the veteran India wicketkeeper-batter has been awarded a spot in the T20I squad for the impending home series against South Africa. Following the big announcement, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the return for Karthik to the Indian team. 

The last time Karthik played for India in any format was in 2019 World Cup. He subsequently fell out of reckoning for a spot in the limited-overs team with the selectors eyeing young talents. Karthik continued to blow under the radar with quick cameos in IPL seasons before making an impressive return in 2022, where he has scored over 200 runs at a strike rate of well over 190. 

“Dinesh Karthick brother you deserve this India call up. Well done for your India call up.. Fab story of not giving up hope!” Pathan tweeted. 

ALSO READ: 'Umran Malik deserves to be picked in India's Test team but...': Mohammad Azharuddin's big statement on SRH pacer

Karthik hailed his return to the India as his most "special comeback".

“Very happy, very, very satisfying… must say that this has been probably my most special comeback, because a lot of people had given up on me,” Karthik said in a video posted by RCB on their Twitter handle. “For me to come back and do what I did, practise the way I did with my coach (Abhishek) Nayar, things that have happened in the lead-up to the auction, and how I practised post that… a lot of credit also to (RCB head coach) Sanjay Bangar and (RCB director of cricket operations) Mike Hesson, I think the clarity that they gave me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways (I’m) indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for this team RCB. All in all, a very happy feeling… I am very excited overall.”

