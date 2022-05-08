Watch: Faf du Plessis teases Williamson, shares laugh as RCB skipper ends Kane's toss winning streak in IPL 2022

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will eye for a positive outcome when they lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday afternoon. RCB are currently placed fourth on the points table and a win will take them to level terms with Rajasthan Royals, who stand third with 14 wins from 11 encounters. Meanwhile, SRH after enduring a series of losses will look to return to winning ways as they have ten points from the same number of matches. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Ahead of the clash, fans witnessed some healthy banter between both the captains, with Faf du Plessis teasing his counterpart after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

“We'll bat,” Du Plessis told Williamson as the two shook hands and shared a laugh after the toss.

The former Proteas international then went to pass a cheeky remark, referring to Williamson's record at winning the toss, when invited by Ian Bishop to talk about his team line-up.

“Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses,” said Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Williamson, who has so far won nine out of the ten tosses reacted: “Was due to lose one.”

While RCB fielded an unchanged XI from their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings, SRH handed debut to Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and included Jagadeesha Suchith in their playing XI, who scalped Virat Kohli in the first ball of the clash. Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal were the players dropped from the XI.

