Home / Cricket / Watch: Faf du Plessis teases Williamson, shares laugh as RCB skipper ends Kane's toss winning streak in IPL 2022
cricket

Watch: Faf du Plessis teases Williamson, shares laugh as RCB skipper ends Kane's toss winning streak in IPL 2022

Ahead of the clash, fans witnessed some healthy banter between both the captains, with Faf du Plessis teasing his counterpart after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis during toss ahead of the IPL 2022 match between SRH and RCB.&nbsp;(IPL)
Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis during toss ahead of the IPL 2022 match between SRH and RCB. (IPL)
Published on May 08, 2022 04:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will eye for a positive outcome when they lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday afternoon. RCB are currently placed fourth on the points table and a win will take them to level terms with Rajasthan Royals, who stand third with 14 wins from 11 encounters. Meanwhile, SRH after enduring a series of losses will look to return to winning ways as they have ten points from the same number of matches. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

Ahead of the clash, fans witnessed some healthy banter between both the captains, with Faf du Plessis teasing his counterpart after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

FOLLOW: IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH LIVE score updates

“We'll bat,” Du Plessis told Williamson as the two shook hands and shared a laugh after the toss.

The former Proteas international then went to pass a cheeky remark, referring to Williamson's record at winning the toss, when invited by Ian Bishop to talk about his team line-up.

“Nice to win the toss from Kane, he's been winning the tosses,” said Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Williamson, who has so far won nine out of the ten tosses reacted: “Was due to lose one.”

While RCB fielded an unchanged XI from their previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings, SRH handed debut to Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and included Jagadeesha Suchith in their playing XI, who scalped Virat Kohli in the first ball of the clash. Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal were the players dropped from the XI.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022
ipl 2022
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out