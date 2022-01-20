Faster and sharper, Thakur is ready for World Cup debut

For a team that is known to rely on spin, India have picked four specialist quick bowlers for the tour of New Zealand and the women’s World Cup there in March. The reason can be attributed to the quicks impressing in the pink-ball Test, ODI series and the T20 series in Australia last year.

Led by the vastly experienced Jhulan Goswami, the pace attack will also have Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh Thakur. Thakur, who made her T20 debut against Australia during the three-match away series, is yet to play an ODI. The 25-year-old cricketer from Himachal Pradesh who can move the ball both ways will replace Shikha Pandey after a successful run in the Challengers Trophy one-dayers last month.

She is the third player from Himachal Pradesh to be chosen for India after wicket-keeper Sushma Verma and batter Harleen Deol. Like most women cricketers, Thakur started through ‘gully’ cricket with cousins and brother Vinod in her village Parsa in the Shimla district.

“It was just great to get a T20I debut against a top side like Australia. It was just a different experience bowling under the floodlights with the white ball. Though, I did bowl with Jhulan didi in the nets but she was not in the T20 team. The ODIs will give me a chance to bowl alongside her. I have worked hard on my variations, especially the leg-cutters, since I was selected in the India camp last year,” said Thakur, who was part of the A tour of Australia in 2019.

“Bowling in Australian conditions was very exciting. The wickets have good bounce. But in T20 cricket, a bowler aims to contain runs. In the ODI format, one has time and overs to try things and aim for wickets,” said Thakur.

Thakur said she had no clue that women also played professionally. In 1999 when she was three, her father died of jaundice. He was employed with the Himachal Pradesh Irrigation and Public health department. His death meant that the family’s responsibility fell on Thakur’s mother Sunita. She joined the department in 2000.

“I don’t have memories of my father. All I know is that he loved cricket and was a big Vinod Kambli fan. He even named my brother after Kambli. He would have been happy seeing me wearing India colours and playing in the World Cup.

“I also had this passion for the sport. In my teens, I would bowl fast with the rubber ball and the tennis ball in the village. I also had a good throwing arm,” said Thakur, who joined the Railways in 2021.

It was her uncle Bhupinder Singh Thakur, a volleyball coach at Government College, Shimla, who suggested that Thakur appear for Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association’s (HPCA) trials for U-19 residential academy for women in Kangra. This was in 2011. Thakur was 15 then.

“On my uncle’s insistence I took those trials and got selected. For two years, I was in Kangra and then the academy shifted to Dharamsala. (Former Indian board president)Anurag Thakur Sir would take keen interest and after two years, I was selected to Himachal Pradesh’s U-16 and U-19 team,” said Thakur.

In 2019, Thakur played for the senior state team and emerged leading wicket-taker for the state in the national women’s one-dayers with 23 wickets.

She is excited to play under Mithali Raj’s captaincy in New Zealand. “Mithali didi is a fantastic captain. I got to play under her for Railways last season. I am excited to play under her in New Zealand and with Jhulan didi around,” said Thakur.

“I have gained pace over the past few months. I train hard with my coach in Una. My mother has seen a lot and I want her to feel proud of me. My village too has acknowledged my achievements. I was given a warm send-off before joining the team in Mumbai.”

