Lahore [Pakistan], : After confirming their spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana backed the hosts to finish unbeaten in the Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier, as reported by the ICC. Fatima Sana backs Pakistan to remain unbeaten in Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier

Pakistan's dominant 87-run victory over Thailand secured their qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be held later this year in India.

The team has remained unbeaten throughout the qualifiers, and with just one match left, skipper Fatima Sana is hopeful of finishing the tournament unbeaten.

"We have qualified, and the main credit goes to our team they supported me a lot and gave me the opportunity to captain this side. Hopefully, we will try to win the final match as well and aim to remain unbeaten throughout the qualifiers, finishing at the top of the table," said Fatima Sana after the match, as quoted by ICC.

Pakistan had a slow start to their innings while batting first, but a resilient knock from Sidra Amin and solid lower-order hitting by Fatima Sana helped them post a total of 205/6.

"Before the 40 overs, we were under a lot of pressure because the Thailand team bowled really well against our batting lineup. But after the 40th over, we started to see opportunities. I got a few chances to contribute with the bat, and Sidra Ameen played really well during that phase," said Fatima Sana.

"The main thing is that she stayed at the crease and kept the innings going. I know people might have thought the run rate was a bit slow, but she played sensibly when we were just trying to survive. The way she stayed on the ground and held the innings together was really important for us," she added.

The skipper then went on to lead from the front with the ball, joining forces with Nashra Sandhu and Rameen Shamim. The trio picked up three wickets each, sealing a convincing victory and securing qualification for the Qualifier hosts.

With this win, Pakistan have secured victory in all four of their matches in the tournament.

Pakistan will now face Bangladesh in their final match of the tournament on April 19 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, where the Nigar Sultana Joty-led side will be aiming to secure their own qualification to the marquee event in India later this year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.