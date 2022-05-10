Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League
cricket

Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League

The Fever Network’s Instant Prize League is being sponsored by 1XBet, Mountain Breeze and RD Pro.
Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League
Published on May 10, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Fever Network, has began a gaming initiative for music lovers and cricket enthusiasts to test their skills and win prizes. 

As per an official statement by Fever FM, which is the official radio partner for six T20 teams, the radio broadcaster has planned several activities to sustain the ongoing cricket frenzy. 

“The launch of this 45-day gaming extravaganza on playwithfever.com is in line with Fever Network’s digital-first strategy that positions Fever at the intersection of cricket, content, gamification and instant gratification, engaging over 5 million+ impressions1 and 2.5 lakh+ logins within just 15 days since its launch,” the statement read. 

“The fans will get a chance to win prizes worth 10 Lakhs. The analytics of the gaming portal speak for themselves with web traffic of over 600 thousand, a 33.4 per cent returning user rate and thousands of winners within just a few days of launch,” it added. 

The Fever Network’s Instant Prize League is being sponsored by 1XBet, Mountain Breeze and RD Pro. 

"The idea behind Instant Prize League was to marry gamification with content creation during the T20 cricket season to produce highly engaging experiences for our fans and listeners. Since Fever FM first pivoted to a digital-first approach, we’ve been ideating and launching many digital products and properties keeping new-age consumers at the front and center”, said Ajit Dheer, Chief Executive Officer, Fever Network.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP