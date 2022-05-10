Home / Cricket / Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League
cricket

Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League

The Fever Network’s Instant Prize League is being sponsored by 1XBet, Mountain Breeze and RD Pro.
Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League
Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League
Published on May 10, 2022 07:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Fever Network, has began a gaming initiative for music lovers and cricket enthusiasts to test their skills and win prizes. 

As per an official statement by Fever FM, which is the official radio partner for six T20 teams, the radio broadcaster has planned several activities to sustain the ongoing cricket frenzy. 

“The launch of this 45-day gaming extravaganza on playwithfever.com is in line with Fever Network’s digital-first strategy that positions Fever at the intersection of cricket, content, gamification and instant gratification, engaging over 5 million+ impressions1 and 2.5 lakh+ logins within just 15 days since its launch,” the statement read. 

“The fans will get a chance to win prizes worth 10 Lakhs. The analytics of the gaming portal speak for themselves with web traffic of over 600 thousand, a 33.4 per cent returning user rate and thousands of winners within just a few days of launch,” it added. 

The Fever Network’s Instant Prize League is being sponsored by 1XBet, Mountain Breeze and RD Pro. 

"The idea behind Instant Prize League was to marry gamification with content creation during the T20 cricket season to produce highly engaging experiences for our fans and listeners. Since Fever FM first pivoted to a digital-first approach, we’ve been ideating and launching many digital products and properties keeping new-age consumers at the front and center”, said Ajit Dheer, Chief Executive Officer, Fever Network.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out