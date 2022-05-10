Fever FM Taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League

Fever Network, has began a gaming initiative for music lovers and cricket enthusiasts to test their skills and win prizes.

As per an official statement by Fever FM, which is the official radio partner for six T20 teams, the radio broadcaster has planned several activities to sustain the ongoing cricket frenzy.

“The launch of this 45-day gaming extravaganza on playwithfever.com is in line with Fever Network’s digital-first strategy that positions Fever at the intersection of cricket, content, gamification and instant gratification, engaging over 5 million+ impressions1 and 2.5 lakh+ logins within just 15 days since its launch,” the statement read.

“The fans will get a chance to win prizes worth 10 Lakhs. The analytics of the gaming portal speak for themselves with web traffic of over 600 thousand, a 33.4 per cent returning user rate and thousands of winners within just a few days of launch,” it added.

The Fever Network’s Instant Prize League is being sponsored by 1XBet, Mountain Breeze and RD Pro.

"The idea behind Instant Prize League was to marry gamification with content creation during the T20 cricket season to produce highly engaging experiences for our fans and listeners. Since Fever FM first pivoted to a digital-first approach, we’ve been ideating and launching many digital products and properties keeping new-age consumers at the front and center”, said Ajit Dheer, Chief Executive Officer, Fever Network.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON