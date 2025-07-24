Fielding improvement key to wins in England: Mithali Raj

Chandigarh: The India women’s cricket team created history on the recent tour of England, winning both T20I and the ODI series. Mithali Raj, the former captain and legend, analyses the triumphs and looks ahead to the series against Australia and the ODI World Cup India will host later in the year in this interview to HT. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj believes India fielded much better in crucial moments against England and that became a decisive factor. (PTI)

Excerpts:

How do you see the series wins even though England did not field their strongest teams in both?

Wins in England are always valuable, regardless of the (quality of the) opposition. The conditions demand adaptability and I thought the team handled that well. What stood out was the clarity in roles and a noticeable improvement in fielding: areas that often go under the radar but matter immensely in a long tournament. With the World Cup approaching, building consistency and depth across departments is key, and this tour showed promising signs in that direction.

With ODI opener Pratika Rawal struggling, do you think Shafali Varma’s experience can help against Australia and in the World Cup?

Shafali can change a game in a few overs but what pleased me was how she paced her innings. That is an area she has worked on: learning to construct an innings, not just attack. As for Pratika, she’s still early in her international journey. These initial experiences — even the tough ones — are crucial for development. Against Australia, Shafali’s experience will be vital, provided she continues to find the right balance between freedom and responsibility.

After long, captain Harmanpreet Kaur hit form scoring a match-winning century in the final ODI. Your thoughts on her form and her importance to the team’s consistency?

Harman finding form is great news. She brings a lot to the middle-order — not just with the bat, but also in the way she manages the game. That hundred in the last ODI was timely and well-paced. India needs her experience, especially in tight situations. Hopefully, she can maintain that consistency going forward. It will be crucial as we head into the World Cup.

How was it mentoring Andhra Pradesh’s women’s domestic teams, and how do you prepare for the upcoming season? What did you make of Shree Charani’s performances in England?

Mentoring the Andhra team has been fulfilling. We’ve been focused on building a professional, performance-oriented culture with structure and long-term development in mind. Shree Charani’s performance in England in T20Is and ODIs stood out. Her calmness under pressure and adaptability across conditions reflect her growing maturity. The exposure she got playing the WPL has definitely helped her.

How important has the WPL been in scouting talent and elevating performance?

The WPL has been a huge step forward for India. It’s not just a platform for showcasing talent, it accelerates growth. When players share a dressing room with international stars, they learn more than just technique, how to prepare, handle pressure and think about the game tactically. It raises the overall standard and that reflects in domestic and international performances.

Amanjot Kaur and Radha Yadav have spoken about fearless attitude. Did you notice that in England?

Fearlessness is a good quality but it has to be combined with game awareness. Beating England in England is never easy, so it is a massive morale boost before the home World Cup and the home series against Australia. That said, England had a new captain and head coach with a number of player rotations. Heather Knight did not play, Nat Sciver-Brunt didn’t bowl, which left Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean as the only experienced bowlers.

To me, the big difference between the two teams was the fielding. India fielded much better in crucial moments, and that became a decisive factor. As far as beating Australia goes, fearlessness alone won’t be enough. What is impressive about Australia is that they play hard, competitive cricket. They know how to maintain intensity till the end. So yes, while fearlessness is good, game awareness, preparedness and the ability to absorb pressure are just as important. If we can combine all of that, and use home advantage and conditions wisely, we can beat Australia.

India have been facing challenges in the pace department due to injuries. Amanjot and Kranti Goud showed promise. How should India address this?

Pace bowling is an area where depth and durability are needed. Injuries to frontline pacers have hurt us but it’s encouraging to see players like Amanjot and Kranti stepping up. Kranti is young, bowls around 114–116 km and you can see the intent which is a very positive sign.

We need a well-managed pace rotation system and more exposure for emerging pacers to international conditions. Most importantly, fitness needs to be a priority for medium-pacers. And long-term, we need to identify and develop bowlers who can consistently hit 120+ km.

Do you see this as India’s best chance to win their first World Cup?

There is definitely an opportunity here. We have a strong core, and playing at home is an advantage if we manage the pressure well. In this series, especially in the third ODI, there were moments when England pushed back — during the Sciver-Brunt–Lamb partnership and later when Dean and Davidson-Richards counter-attacked. But India stayed calm and responded at the right time. In a World Cup, it is those pressure moments that decide outcomes. If we can hold our nerve, trust our game, and use the home conditions smartly, we will give ourselves a real chance.