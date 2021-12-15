Five key takeaways from Virat Kohli's first blockbuster press conference since getting sacked as India's ODI captain

India Test captain Virat Kohli addressed the elephant in the room on Wednesday. A day before the Indian team leaves for South Africa, Kohli addressed the media to answer some of the hottest topics doing the rounds. A lot has transpired since Kohli last spoke – after winning the Test match against New Zealand. Last week, Kohli was removed as the team's ODI captain and even more controversy erupted on Tuesday when reports of the star batter being unavailable for the SA ODI series emerged.

Ahead of the Indian team's departure for a big overseas series, the usual questions are about the opposition. But this time around, it was an exception as Kohli answered some of the burning topics, finally breaking his silence on matters that have led to numerous speculations over the last 10 days. Here are some of the key takeaways from Kohli's blockbuster press conference, the first since getting sacked from ODI captaincy.

1 'Absolutely not credible' – Kohli quashes rumours about his participation in South Africa ODIs

The PC began with the inevitable question. Will Kohli or won't he be playing the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting January 11? Several media organisations, 24 hours ago, had reported that Kohli had asked the BCCI for a break since his daughter Vamika's first birthday happens to be around the same time. This further led to people believing that Kohli could be rather reluctant to play under Rohit. However, before things snowballed further, the batter cleared the air once and for all that he is indeed going to feature in the ODIs, while pointing fingers at those writing such reports in the first place.

"I was and I am available for selection all this time. You should not be asking me this question, honestly, this question should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources, because as far as I'm concerned, I was always available," Kohli said.

"I have not had any communication with the BCCI saying I want to rest. There were a few things that came out in the past as well, that it was said I was attending some events or something that was absolutely not true either. All these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me they're absolutely not credible.

"As I said, I am available for selection for the ODIs in South Africa and I'm always keen to play. This question should be asked to people writing lies, my communication with BCCI on this issue has not happened that I want to rest."

2 Kohli reveals details of how his ODI captaincy axing unfolded

For the first time since he was removed as India's limited-overs captain, Kohli spoke about the matter, revealing key details of his conversation with the selector/s. Kohli revealed that there was no prior communication made to him, and that it was one and a half hours before the Test team was announced that he was made aware of the decision. Here are his exact quotes.

"Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series. And there was no prior communication with me at all since I announced the T20 captaincy decision up till the 8th. The chief selector discussed with me the Test team to which we both agreed, and before ending the call, I was told that the five selectors have decided that I will not be the ODI captain. To which I replied, 'ok fine'. Later in selection call afterwards, we chatted about it briefly and that's what happened. There was no communication prior to that at all."

3 Kohli and Ganguly's contrasting takes on how the decision to step down as T20I captain was received

In what promises to be the biggest highlight of the session, Kohli made contrasting comments about his decision to relinquish India's T20I captaincy. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, in an interview, had stated that the board and he had personally requested Kohli to take back his decision and continue as T20I captain but the batter did not agree. However, Kohli's statements contradicted Ganguly's version as the India Test captain said the BCCI was on board with his decision and that he wasn't asked to reconsider his decision.

"When I decided to leave the T20I captaincy and approached the BCCI about my decision, it was received well. There was no offence or hesitation, I wasn't told to reconsider it. It was received well; I was told it's progressive and it's (a step) in the right direction," Kohli pointed out.

"Then I told them I'd like to continue in Tests and ODIs, unless the office bearers and selectors feel otherwise. My communication was clear in what I wanted to do. I gave them the option, that if they feel I shouldn't (remain captain in Tests and/or ODIs), the decision is in their hands."

4 'No rift with Rohit. Tired of clarifying it'

The rumours of rift between Kohli and Rohit aren't new. It first began in 2018 during India's tour of England, garnered further attention during the 2019 World Cup, and now here we are again. Are there really problems between the two biggest superstars in Indian cricket? Or is everything farce? Hear from the horse's mouth.

"I have addressed this so many times that there is absolutely no problem between us. And honestly, I clarifying this since the last 2-2.5 years regularly and I am tired of it. Time and again, this keeps coming. I can assure you one thing that none of my actions or communication will never be to bring the team down until I am playing. And this has always been my point of view and this is my commitment towards Indian cricket," Kohli said.

5 Kohli will offer full support to Dravid, Rohit

He did it years as a captain, but now even when he will play as a batter, Kohli will be offering his full support to coach Rahul Dravid and white-ball captain Rohit in taking Indian cricket forward. With India unable to win an ICC tournament in as many as eight years, and several more lined up, Kohli the batter would be key to the Men in Blue's chances. Speaking highly of Rohit and his leadership skills, Kohli has promised his 100 percent support to his coach and captain.

"Rohit is a very able captain, tactically very sound. We've seen that in the games he's captained for India and in the IPL [with Mumbai Indians] as well. So along with Rahul bhai, who is a very balanced coach and great man-manager, both will have my absolute support and my contribution in whatever vision they set for the team. I will be there to support that 100% and continue to be a guy who can push the team in the right direction going forward in ODIs and T20Is," said Kohli.