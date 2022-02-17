For India and Ravi Bishnoi, wrong'un looks right

Reading the ball off their hand is a vital step to playing spinners well is. This, however, comes only after the initial front-foot movement is dictated by the broader category of the bowler: finger or wrist, left or right-handed. Ravi Bishnoi upends that process with his googlies. What generally is the shock ball of leg-break bowlers is Bishnoi’s main delivery. That, coupled with subtle change of lengths, often complicates things for right-handed batters who expect the ball to turn away but almost always find it going with the trajectory or turning in. On Wednesday, India executed this not-so-subtle variation quite successfully against the West Indies here.

With an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, India have now tried out three wrist spinners in four white-ball matches—Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi—all ticking different boxes. Yadav's left-arm wrist spin is proven at the highest level but India captain Rohit Sharma feels he is yet to get into rhythm. And while Chahal probably needs more luck and better fielding support, Bishnoi—with match figures of 4-0-17-2—passed his initiation with flying colours. "Bishnoi is a very talented guy, no doubt about it," said Sharma after India won the first T20I by six wickets. "We see something different in him that’s why we drafted him in the squad. He can bowl anywhere from the Powerplay to the back end of the innings as well, gives us options to rotate other bowlers. Very happy with his first game for India, he's got a very bright future. It's just about us now, how we use him."

Bishnoi's first tryst with the ball wasn't memorable though. What should have been Chahal's first wicket of the game turned into a six because Bishnoi touched the boundary after completing Nicholas Pooran's catch. "I had thought there was more space behind me and hence took the extra step," said Bishnoi, after the match. Fortunately though, he wasn’t allowed to mope over it. Looking to attack Pooran — Bishnoi's former IPL teammate at Punjab Kings — Sharma summoned Bishnoi and opened up midwicket inviting a hit across the line. Flat and quick, Bishnoi kept aiming wide of the off-stump, teasing the left-handed Pooran. Three wides were conceded in his overenthusiasm but Bishnoi also didn’t allow Pooran to fire his release shot.

Googlies and more

It wasn't surprising that Bishnoi's first international wicket came off a googly. Playing off the backfoot always makes more sense against the googly but Roston Chase preferred a frontfoot flick off his pads. The ball that dismissed Rovman Powell was much fuller, prompting a swat that was picked out by wide long-on. Within three deliveries, Bishnoi had shown he could toss up the ball like a traditional leg-spinner and also bowl the googly.

"The plan was to bowl good lengths," Bishnoi told Chahal later in an interview on bcci.tv. "Because West Indies have big hitters, the aim was to bowl stump to stump. But I also bowled five to six wides (six) so I need to work on that too."

Sharma's generous vote of confidence comes at a fruitful phase of Bishnoi's life when he was one of the three drafts picked by new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Every good performance, in conjunction with what Bishnoi does for India, could raise his stock in a short time.

Skidding googlies don't allow batters to get underneath the ball. But Bishnoi impressed in tossing up the balls to tall West Indies batters who knew he doesn't bowl regular leg-breaks. Wrist spinners tend to go for a lot of runs in the subcontinent and in the UK but in Australia, where the boundaries are longer, they inevitably plot more catches in the deep. This is where Chahal, and now Bishnoi, will always play a crucial role. With the ropes at Eden Gardens spread out till almost the fencing, this T20I series should test the batters' six-hitting prowess. And Bishnoi could be fronting this experiment all along.