For inspiration, Rahane needs to look no further than Sharma

It was one of the innings for which he is remembered. His fighting 61 in the first innings at Lord’s this year was another. But how quickly and how frequently he has had to fight for his berth is something the new head coach Rahul Dravid may want to address at the soonest. Dravid is the 79-Test-old Rahane’s batting idol and getting his career back on track could be a mini project for the coach.

South Africa is also where as vice-captain Rahane was dropped from two Test matches in 2018 for Sharma. Rahane had responded with a gritty 48 in the final Test in Johannesburg on a treacherous track.

Rahane should look forward to playing on bouncy pitches of South Africa more than anywhere else. It’s there that he made an early impression with a 96 in his third Test, in Durban in 2013. South Africa is also the only Test playing country other than Bangladesh where his batting average is above 50. His home record across 32 Tests at home has nosedived to 35.73, marked by an uncanny struggle against spin and the reversing ball.

On Wednesday, when Sharma replaced Rahane as the Test vice- captain, they were training at the Sharad Pawar Academy in Mumbai. Rahane was at work again on Friday against India’s three throw-down specialists, with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey looking on.

Sharma and Rahane spent their early childhood in Dombivali, a central Mumbai suburb. They come from similar middle-class backgrounds and over the years have developed enough mutual trust to help the other through a poor run of form.

As Rahane attempts to resurrect his Test career, he needn’t look beyond Sharma for inspiration. Late in his career, Sharma embraced one of the more difficult gigs in the game – opening the batting to the Dukes ball in England – and emerged with flying colours (368 runs in four Tests). Being elevated as a Test opener has served as a catalyst for change in Sharma’s case. He averages 58.48 in the past 16 Tests.

Rahane has played most of his Test cricket under Virat Kohli. “I can’t judge his (Rahane’s) form. No one can judge it. Only the individual knows what he’s going through,” Kohli said after the recent New Zealand series. Of course, Kohli being captain will be among those making that judgment call in the South Africa series later this month.

Over the past two years, Rahane’s numbers have nosedived. He now averages a shade below 40. Rahane has moved around in the middle-order with little success (average 24.39 in 20-21) outside his Melbourne hundred. Once, against the moving ball in England, he was demoted below Ravindra Jadeja.

Rahane’s understated personality has mostly served him well. But somewhere in heat of Test cricket over a long career, he has lost the ability to craft big innings consistently. It culminated in him losing the vice-captainship to Sharma for the tour of South Africa.

Sharma was sitting out that match, this being before his Test career as an opener took off. Sharma was more at ease in the conversation while Rahane, the team’s vice-captain, appeared to the man with a point to prove.

They go back a long way so it was appropriate that Sharma would interview Rahane after his Man-of-the-Match winning knocks of 81 and 102 against West Indies in the Antigua Test of 2019. “There was a lot of talk around me for the past year-and-a-half. I would like to dedicate this hundred to those who stood by me,” Rahane tells Sharma, who interrupts, saying “I was also one of those.” Then, Sharma breaks into a laugh at his own joke as Rahane smiles in acknowledgement. The interview is available in the BCCI website.

