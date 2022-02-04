'For me, the game changed when..': Virat Kohli goes back 11 years to reveal major turnaround moment at RCB

Virat Kohli is one of the select few players who have played for only one franchise since their maiden season in the Indian Premier League. Kohli was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. He was named the captain of the side in 2013 and emerged as one of the league's most prolific batters in history.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League. Along with South Africa's AB de Villiers and West Indies' Chris Gayle, the trio had dominated the IPL ever since it came together in 2011. While Gayle left ahead of the 2019 season, the former Proteas star announced his retirement from the game after the 2021 edition of the tournament.

In a YouTube series titled ‘RCB Podcast’, Kohli said that the arrival of de Villiers and Gayle was the moment “the game changed” for him.

“'For me, the game changed when AB was bought in 2011 and Chris was signed mid-season 2011. You know what the bowlers think when they are running in to bowl, that (out of) these three guys, if two bat together for a while, it's trouble for us,” Kohli said.

Kohli was one of the three players retained by the side ahead of the 2022 edition (the other two being Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj). Ahead of the second phase of the 2021 IPL, Kohli had also announced his decision to step down as the captain of RCB.

In a trailer to the episode with Kohli, the RCB also included Kohli's comments on the hard work he puts on. “Every day you have to put on the work. And being true to yourself is the work. No fame, money or success in life can get rid of that,” Kohli said.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will precede the mega auction, which takes place between February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

