For Team India, tough calls in times of change

When a team is led for seven long years by a captain with a stadium-sized personality, there is bound to be a major shift in team dynamics following a leadership change. This was an Indian team used to a certain style of play and philosophy instituted by Virat Kohli. India did lose the South Africa series, but Kohli's system worked--he had made India a team used to winning.

Soon India will have a new Test captain and coach Rahul Dravid is also fresh into his job. Trying to adapt to this new reality will be one of the key challenges for the team now.

The team is staring at a transition in terms of players too. The obvious one waiting to happen was the middle-order. But Kohli’s sudden decision to step down has caught everyone by surprise. The selectors have to now think twice before making the next change because transitions are best executed step by step, allowing things to settle down before the next change.

India's last major transition happened in a relatively smooth sequence. Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were phased out with considerable gaps of time between each. It allowed Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to come in one by one and by 2016, India was the No 1 ranked Test side.

On the other hand, there are examples of team’s struggling to recover for a long period after their main players bowed out in a bunch. The decision of Greg Chappell, Rodney Marsh and Dennis Lillee to retire together in 1984 left a big hole in the Australia team that took a long rebuilding process, led by Allan Border, for them to be a force again.

The Indian selectors face a tricky decision to time the transition of the current side. If Kohli hadn’t stepped down, it was a straightforward choice of starting the process with the middle-order where the pressure has been building on Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Now, the Chetan Sharma-led committee will have to take a call whether introducing wholesale changes will be a good idea.

“The first thing is that to replace Virat Kohli is very difficult. We don’t have anyone right now of that quality and class," said former India pace bowler Karsan Ghavri. "Lot of people say that KL Rahul can be a good future captain but I don’t think so. Some say R Ashwin can make a good captain, I don’t agree with that either. Rohit Sharma can be a very good captain in white ball cricket, and may be the best option in Tests too. Rishabh Pant is too inexperienced. (But) all these names that I gave just now, there is no match to Kohli’s aggression or his tactical acumen.”

There was pressure on Pujara and Rahane before going into the SA series. The two didn’t look out of form but couldn’t capitalise on occasions when they got a start. Pujara scored a 53 in the second Test and a 43 in the third, Rahane made 48 in the first Test and 58 in the second. In the final analysis it didn’t count for much as the team lost the series 2-1.

What makes it an even more difficult decision for the selectors is that they are dealing with the two most experienced players in the side – Pujara has played 95 Tests and Rahane 82. The selectors have to weigh in whether the team needs their influence at this stage of leadership change. Kohli’s decision to step down means a massive shake-up if the changes are carried out in the batting line-up as well.

Former India player, coach and selector Madan Lal said, “we don’t want wholesale changes, you don’t want to break the team, you have to make the team. You have to give a chance to one player at a time, groom him and so on. I don’t want to see many changes, but make sure you introduce the right people at the right time. Not that you change the whole middle-order and the team struggles.”