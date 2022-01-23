Former CSK all-rounder Sam Curran reveals reason behind skipping IPL mega auction

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will precede a mega-auction that sees a major reshuffling in all the sides, in addition to two new franchises being added to the roster. Over a thousand cricketers from around the world have registered for the mega-auction, that takes place for the first time since 2018. However, there have been a number of notable absentees from the player list, including England's Sam Curran.

The English all-rounder, who had been a key member of the Chennai Super Kings franchise before he was released after the 2021 season, will not be returning to the IPL this year. On his official Twitter account, Curran revealed the reason behind his unavailability.

“It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I’m back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket,” Curran wrote.

Curran was part of the Super Kings for two seasons; 2020 and 2021, having joined the side from Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He played 32 matches in the IPL (23 for CSK), taking as many wickets and scoring 337 runs at a strike rate close to 150.

The English all-rounder is also the youngest to take a hat-trick in the IPL. He achieved the feat for Kings XI Punjab in the 2019 edition of the tournament in a group stage game against Delhi Capitals.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had confirmed that the mega auction will take place on February 12-13. While the UAE and South Africa are back-up options as per PTI sources, Shah stressed that the health safety of all stakeholders including players, match officials is paramount for the board.

"The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid.

"The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in venues before that," Shah further added.