e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former England cricketer Robin Jackman passes away at 75

Former England cricketer Robin Jackman passes away at 75

Jackman took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982. Following his retirement he became a commentator in South Africa, where he lived with his wife Yvonne.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 04:44 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
Robin Jackman
Robin Jackman(Twitter)
         

Former England cricketer Robin Jackman, who played four test matches and 15 one-day internationals, has died, the International Cricket Council said. He was 75.

Jackman took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982. Following his retirement he became a commentator in South Africa, where he lived with his wife Yvonne.

A statement Friday from the ICC read: “We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: “Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing... Blessed to have had wonderful times shared ‘Jackers’. RIP Rob”.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers also paid his tributes to Jackman.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Protesters aside, even farmers who support laws want price assurance
Protesters aside, even farmers who support laws want price assurance
Key Supreme Court judgments that marked 2020
Key Supreme Court judgments that marked 2020
2nd Test live: Bumrah, Umesh on the money after Australia opt to bat
2nd Test live: Bumrah, Umesh on the money after Australia opt to bat
PM Cares ‘owned, controlled and established’ by govt, says Centre
PM Cares ‘owned, controlled and established’ by govt, says Centre
Raid on Mehmood Pracha’s office amounts to breach of privilege: Experts
Raid on Mehmood Pracha’s office amounts to breach of privilege: Experts
61% of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi’s 5.5k hot spots: Delhi govt data
61% of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi’s 5.5k hot spots: Delhi govt data
At Singhu, farmer bounds himself in chains to protest
At Singhu, farmer bounds himself in chains to protest
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
Covid update: Dharavi no new case; cold storage testing; UK tourists tracking
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In