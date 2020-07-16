e-paper
Home / Cricket / Former England spinner Graeme Swann gives huge compliment to Indian bowlers

Former England spinner Graeme Swann gives huge compliment to Indian bowlers

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann, who was part of the commentary team during India’s tour of the Caribbean in 2019 has once again reiterated that this attack can bowl any team out cheaply.

cricket Updated: Jul 16, 2020 06:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Former England bowler Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
         

One of the major reasons for Team India’s great run of form in Test cricket has been because of their potent bowling line-up. India’s pace attack hasn’t been as strong as it is now and that is the reason why the team has had a successful run.

Former England off spinner Graeme Swann, who was part of the commentary team during India’s tour of the Caribbean in 2019 has once again reiterated that this attack can bowl any team out cheaply.

“I thought it was incredible and I said at the time, this Indian team right now would bowl out any team in the world cheaply with this bowling attack. The way they’re bowling right now, and I stand by that it’s incredible,” Swann said in a chat show on Sony Ten’s Pit Stop.

Swann, who gave the Ashes a miss for that series said that Jasprit Bumrah’s form during that series was outstanding.

“England were playing the Ashes, they wouldn’t have watched it. We were there and that was an Indian team, an Indian bowling attack in unbelievable form. Jasprit Bumrah was in incredible form in that series,” Swann said.

India are likely to play their next Test match when they tour Australia in November. The home season is expected to be a dry one due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

