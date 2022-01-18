‘Will he be able to remain fit?’: EX-IND player questions Rohit's fitness as debate for Test captain intensifies

Ever since Virat Kohli's shocking announcement of leaving the Test captaincy, there are a number of suggestions that have cropped up to fill in the boots of the 33-year-old. While many believe Rohit Sharma to be the obvious choice, as he is already the captain in the limited-over formats, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised an interesting question regarding his fitness.

After taking up the captaincy role in the limited-over format, Rohit has featured in one T20I series against New Zealand and has since been out of action. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and it will be interesting to see if the star India opener will gain match fitness ahead of the Sri Lanka series, which will be played next month.

"Rohit Sharma seems to be the most obvious choice because he is the ODI and T20I captain at the moment and the last one year was a watershed event for him in Tests. But there are serious questions about his fitness because the hamstring is troubling him since 2020. In theory, it seems alright but will he be able to remain fit?" noted Chopra in a video posted on YouTube.

Chopra feels KL Rahul can also take the role, pointing to his rise as a Test player in the last one year.

"KL Rahul also seems to be an obvious choice. His stature has grown in Test cricket over the last one year. But it is also true that it has happened only after August. He was made to open and has not looked back since. But does he come across as your natural leader?" said Chopra.

