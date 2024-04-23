Mumbai [India], : Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Director of Cricket Mike Hesson revealed why they did not retain the Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian Premier League 2022 season auction. Former RCB DoC Mike Hesson explains why franchise could not retain Chahal for 2022 IPL season

Hesson, who served as the franchise's DoC from 2019-2023, made these comments as Chahal became the first-ever bowler in the history of IPL to reach the landmark of 200 wickets.

Speaking on JioCinema, Hesson revealed that he did not retain Chahal because retaining just three players gave the team an extra four crore rupees to spend, through which they aimed to buy back both Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel.

However, during the auction, Yuzvendra's name popped up very late. They were interested in another option, Sri Lankan spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to boost their attack. When Hasaranga popped up earlier in the auction, RCB went for him and they missed on Chahal whose name came much later.

"Yuzi is one I will be frustrated with until I have finished my career and probably beyond. He is an outstanding bowler. I guess when it comes to every cycle, you have got to decide who you are going to retain. It was one of those things where if you only retain three players, you give yourself an extra 4 crore in the auction. That potentially gave us the chance to get both Harshal and Yuzi," Hesson told former India batter Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

"Then the order of the auction came up and Yuzvendra Chahal was at no. 65. Because we had retained that many players we were going to get bullied. After Yuzi there was no other spinner we were interested in. We were obviously interested in Hasaranga as another option if we did not get Yuzi. So we bid for him upfront and then once we hot Hasaranga that meant we could not go for Yuzi," he added.

In 153 matches, Chahal has taken 200 wickets at an average of 21.60, with the best figures of 5/40. He has taken six four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul during his IPL career.

The veteran Indian spinner reached this milestone during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

This incredible moment in Chahal's cricketing career came during the eighth over of the game. Chahal caught and bowled Afghanistan and MI all-rounder Mohammed Nabi for 23 runs to bring up his double century of wickets.

Chahal played for Mumbai Indians , and Royal Challengers Bengaluru before joining Rajasthan Royals in 2022. While he had no wickets for MI in the only match he played, he took 139 wickets for RCB in 113 matches. Now for RR, he has taken 61 wickets in 39 matches.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. MI was 20/3 at one point. Then it was Tilak, who had a 32-run partnership with Mohammed Nabi and a 99-run stand with Nehal Wadhera . It took MI to 179/9 in their 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma was the top bowler for Rajasthan and got a memorable five-wicket haul. Trent Boult also took 2/32 in his four overs. Avesh Khan got one wicket. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also got a wicket and became the first player to get to 200 IPL wickets.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal struck his second IPL century, scoring 104* in 60 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes. Knocks from Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju guided RR to a nine-wicket win.

Jaiswal took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

RR is at the top of the points table with seven wins and a loss, giving them 14 points. MI is at the seventh spot with three wins, five losses and six points.

