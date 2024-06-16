Explore
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Sunday, June 16, 2024
    France vs Austria Live Score: 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 01:45 PM

    June 16, 2024 12:56 PM IST
    France vs Austria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    France vs Austria Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Simar Cricket Ground, Rome

    France squad -
    Christian Roberts, Gustav McKeon, Hamza Niaz, Mukhtar Ghulami, Zain Ahmad, Kamran Ahmadzai, Naim Daoudzai, Noman Amjad, Usman Khan, Usman Shahid, Hevit Jackson, Lingeswaran Canessane, Dawood Ahmadzai, Ikbal Hossain, Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Sajad Stanikzay, Zaheer Zahiri
    Austria squad -
    Armaan Randhawa, Baseer Khan, Zeshan Arif, Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Bilal Zalmai, Imran Asif, Kumud Jha, Shadnan Khan, Abrar Bilal, Amar Naeem, Arsalan Arif, Mehar Cheema, Adeel Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Karanbir Singh, Umair Tariq, Waqar Zalmai

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 16, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    France vs Austria Match Details
    3rd Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 between France and Austria to be held at Simar Cricket Ground, Rome at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

