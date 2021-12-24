From 1992 to 2021, how the tour of South Africa has changed

“You just can’t compare that 1996 team to the current side, it was way ahead,” says Mongia. “It was like playing against West Indies of the 1990s–Ian Bishop, Malcolm Marshal and Joel Garner coming at you. South Africa had four real quick bowlers—Shaun Pollock, Brian McMillan, Fanie de Villiers and Donald. They were waiting for you. If one goes the next one is coming at you.” For a change, South Africa may not feel as intimidating as before.

South Africa look more depleted after Anrich Nortje, who is capable of bowling in excess of 150 kph and has taken 46 wickets in 10 Tests since the start of the 2019-20 season (16 more than any of his teammates), was ruled out of this series. It’s not about what he could do individually, but there is no doubt he would have been more effective as a combination with Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Hunting as a pack is how South Africa would get the opposition on their tracks, feels former wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia who was part of the 1996-97 touring side.

“This tour is going to be tougher for them because from the time they played India last in 2018, because three legends have quit the game: Amla, AB and Steyn. It is not easy to lose for any side to lose cricketers of such high calibre within a short span of time. We saw Australia struggle when Dennis Lillee, Rodney Marsh and Greg Chappell retired in the 1980s,” says WV Raman.

“I think it will be a good, close series. I think this is most definitely our best chance to win a Test series there. South Africa are without the likes of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Faf du Plessis, and AB de Villiers, and our boys must capitalise. Also, if you look at the form of our team and the overall quality of cricket we play, I think we won't get a better opportunity to win our maiden series there,” said Khan.

But this series is different. Looking weak on paper without de Villiers, Steyn, du Plessis, Amla and Philander, South Africa may even have to cope with Quinton de Kock leaving after the first Test on paternity leave. That leaves Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada as the only names with proven quality.

“It has always been a tough challenge, and I am fortunate to have represented India against such a competitive team,” Zaheer Khan told HT in an interview. “Bowling to the likes of Graeme Smith, Jaques Kallis and AB de Villiers was never easy, more so in their backyard. It was always a good contest. As a team, we have some good memories of Johannesburg and Durban. All members of the Indian teams I have been part of look back at our Test wins in South Africa with a lot of fondness and pride,” said Khan. South Africa, meanwhile, grew in strength. By 2013, Vernon Philander was making waves with his stifling line and lengths, partnering Steyn and Morkel. During the last series as well, in 2018, South Africa had Amla, De Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Philander and Morkel.

Come India’s third tour in 2001-02, Jacques Kallis was slowly making his presence felt. By the 2006-07 series, Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn formed the core of South Africa. And then, in 2010-11, Morne Morkel was partnering Steyn. It proved to be a riveting series with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman producing some fine innings along with opener Gautam Gambhir. Pacers Zaheer Khan and S Sreesanth and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh put the home team’s batting line-up under great pressure as India drew their first ever series in South Africa.

When India went again in 1996-97, South Africa had transformed into an intimidating unit led by Cronje that had Gary Kirsten, Herschelle Gibbs, Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener. No one was surprised by the 2-0 drubbing. “In 1996-97 it was a settled cricketing nation. Obviously, with their fierce pride, they wanted to show they could be the best. It was a time they were looking to raise the bar every time they played, that provided a fair bit of challenge to us. Obviously, they were tough to be at home, It was a good tough tour to be a part of, it was really challenging,” says Raman.

India quickly understood during the warm-up games that they were in for a tough tour. “Not only because of the hard bouncy tracks that they had, but also because South Africa had a very talented bunch of cricketers,” says Raman who had scored a fine century (114) in the third ODI at Centurion. “Of course, when you look at the scores in the one-day series, they were not big scores, not because that was the trend those days, because runs were at a premium to come owing to the tough conditions and the high-quality bowling that was there.”

“But in terms of conditions nobody had any idea what it would be like because nobody was aware of how it was, what the country was like, what the cricketing infrastructure was like, how the pitches were going to be. So much so that when we played our first side game, you suddenly saw one Brett Schultz coming in, really making life miserable with his pace and bounce. But for the injuries he sustained during his career he would have gone on to become one of the greats of this game.”

Former India opener WV Raman remembers that tour well. “You would expect a team which will play very hard because they had experienced players like Kepler Wessels and Clive Rice, who will play tough cricket. Wessels had played for Australia so he brought back what it needs to survive at international cricket. He was somebody who made very clear to his team that you have to play very hard,” says Raman.

During the inaugural series, Indian fans really didn’t know what to expect in South Africa. It didn’t take long though to figure out the quality that the likes of Allan Donald, Jonty Rhodes, Hansie Cronje, Brian McMillan brought to the side. The quality of fast bowling evoked awe. Those who played in that series still talk about left-arm pacer Brett Schultz, who played two Tests and took four wickets but made an impact with his pace and bounce.

As South Africa take on India in a Test series that also commemorates three decades of their cricketing relations, it’s interesting to note how the landscape of this rivalry has changed. For those who have followed South Africa’s cricket since their re-entry in the post-apartheid era, the shift in fortunes is glaring. Starting from the first tour of 1992-93, each time India toured South Africa felt like a real daunting challenge.

FORMIDABLE SIDE

INDIA'S BEST CHANCE

