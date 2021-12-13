'From 2022-2031, we have world championships every year': Ganguly reveals expectations from India after captaincy switch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed a change in limited-overs captaincy last week, with Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli in the role. The Indian opener is set to begin his tenure as full-time ODI captain in January, when India take on South Africa in a three-match away series. Kohli, meanwhile, will remain the Test captain.

With two different captains in the red-ball and white-ball format respectively, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is hopeful of India's success in the global tournaments over the next few years. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed earlier this year that a global tournament will be conducted every year till 2031, and Ganguly believes India “will win” some of those.

Also Read | ‘I have said it a million times. Talks outside are immaterial’: Rohit opens up after becoming India's white-ball captain

India's last win in an ICC tournament came in 2013 when the side lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Since then, the side has failed to win a trophy in 7 global tournaments.

“From 2022 to 2031, there will be a world championship every year and India will be a contender. I have always believed they can win. They had a semi-final loss in 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In 2021, they lost in the group stage itself (T20 World Cup). But like any other Indian cricket fan, I believe India will win some of those tournaments. However, they can’t win everything,” Ganguly told News18.

Also Read | ‘At 3 or 3:30 in morning he goes, we’re gonna ride bicycles to Colombo': Kohli wishes Yuvraj 'happy birthday' in style

India's failure to lift an ICC trophy under Kohli's captaincy is widely regarded as one of the primary reasons behind the change in white-ball captaincy. With Rohit at the helm, Ganguly expects the Indian team to “reach greater heights.”

“It’s very difficult to predict the future, but India is a great side. We have a very good coach and the team is in able hands with a new captain as well. So, we wish them all the best. Cricket is a team game. The players together with their captain and coach make it successful. And they have been successful in the last five years; I don’t see any reason why they can’t now. I wish them the best and hopefully, we can reach greater heights in the years to come,” said the BCCI President.