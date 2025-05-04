New Delhi [India], : As Royal Challengers Bengaluru sits at the top of the table after a stunning two-run win over five-time Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, they have a very crucial figure to thank in the left-arm pacer Yash Dayal. From five sixes to five wickets: Yash Dayal rises as reliable death overs weapon for RCB

Dayal continued his rise as one of RCB's most reliable bowlers, defending 15 runs in the final overs against Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, giving the Men in Yellow the Deja Vu of last season and helping the Red and Gold side complete a first-time double against CSK.

It was just two seasons back when Dayal faced a career-threatening onslaught from Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh. With 31 runs needed in the final over during a tense run-chase of 205, after a single from Andre Russell on the first ball, then Gujarat Titans pacer Yash was shown the night skies for next five balls by Rinku as the left-hander pulled off an epic run chase that pushed him from promise to superstardom, from domestic circuit to Indian cap.

While Rinku earned plenty of adulation, fame, endorsements and shout outs in coming days, Dayal was at the other end, attracting trolls, social media hate and found himself out of the playing eleven for the most of coming matches. It was safe to say that Dayal's career seemed over after this.

However, RCB showed faith in Yash's left-arm pace, getting him for ₹5 crores ahead of the 2024 season. Yash justified the faith, taking the opportunity with both hands. He ended up as RCB's leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps in 14 games at an average of 30.60, with an ecomony rate of 9.14 and best figures of 3/20.

The crowning achievement of 2024 season for the pacer was defending 17 runs needed by CSK to qualify against Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni at Bengaluru, giving away just seven runs and getting Dhoni's scalp after conceding a massive 110 metres six from him. Dayal's immense calmness and skill as death bowler was on display on this match. RCB's qualification to the playoffs was at stake and Yash's effort helped them win six matches on the bounce and complete their inspirational qualification to the playoffs.

Now in the 2024 edition, with RCB having a chance to complete a first-time double against CSK and win a crucial home clash, Yash was given a task to defend 15 in the final over. He conceded just 12 runs and did not lose his calm even after being smashed for a six on a no ball by Shivam Dube. Once again, he managed to get Dhoni's scalp. It was a repetition of last year as after Dube smashed the ball out of the ground just like Dhoni did one year back, a new ball was taken and Yash made a fine use of it to defend remaining six runs in three balls.

This season till yet, Dayal has taken 10 wickets at an average ofr 34.60, with best figures of 2/18 and economy rate of 9.61.

After being hit for five sixes against Rinku, Dayal has experienced a remarkable change in fortunes. He has come to defend the total in the final over five times after that, conceding just 32 runs in 25 balls and taking five wickets.,

Since being picked by RCB, he has played the most matches by a bowler for the team and picked most wickets, 25 in 25 matches at an average of 32.20 and economy rate of 9.34.

Will Dayal continue his rise as a death bowler for RCB?

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.