From Umran Malik to Arshdeep Singh, five Indian players to watch out for against South Africa T20Is

After an enthralling season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which saw debutants Gujarat Titans lift the trophy after an one-sided final against Rajasthan Royals, the action now shifts to the internationals. The Men in Blue are set to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting from June 9.

The series opener will hand India an opportunity to chase an all-time 13-0 T20I winning record. The squad for the same, which will be led by KL Rahul, will see a host of fresh talents, who had a splendid outing in the latest edition of IPL, take part in the series.

While the 18-member India squad looks absolutely ravishing, here are five players to watch out for from the Indian camp:

1 Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya dished out a fitting response to his naysayers when he delivered one of the most influential all-round displays in the IPL final against Rajasthan. The Gujarat Titans skipper was surrounded with plenty of flak going into the season with concerns about his fitness, but ‘Kung-fu’ Pandya booted them out of the park as he steered his side to the title in front of his home crowd.

Hardik wrapped up the season with 487 runs and 8 wickets and goes into the T20I series oozing with confidence. There’s no denying that a lot of the spotlight will be on this mean all-rounder.

2 KL Rahul: KL Rahul’s leadership together with his batting has earned him great plaudits – all that was on display during Lucknow Super Giants’ campaign in IPL 2022. Although he would have wished to be on the winning side in the ‘Eliminator’ against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rahul had a stellar season. The opening batter scored 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38 and heads into the series beaming with momentum and form.

3 Dinesh Karthik: A comeback story like no other, Dinesh Karthik did not just knock at the selection doors but slammed it wide open with a scintillating performance in the IPL. The out-of-favour wicketkeeper-batter, who won the IPL’s ‘Super Striker of the Season’ award with a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 183, stood up to his ‘finisher’ tag once again.

With 330 runs at an average of 55, Karthik would like to replicate his performances with the Indian jersey.

Umran Malik: The Sunrisers Hyderabad pace machine from Jammu and Kashmir caught everyone’s attention with his soaring speed, which saw the 22-year-old clock 150 kmph in every match. Until the IPL final, Umran held the record for bowling the fastest delivery of the season at 157 kmph, until Lockie Ferguson snatched it with a 157.3 kmph thunderbolt.

In the 14 IPL matches he played, Umran scalped 22 wickets, which included a fifer against Gujarat Titans. The youngster had then returned with figures reading 5/25, the best in the history of the league.

Legends of the game have backed this gun bowler and it remains to be seen if he continues to beat the speed against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh proved to be another exciting talent to emerge from the Punjab Kings camp. The 23-year-old was the go-to bowler for Punjab Kings in the death overs filling his arsenal with toe crushers and the ability to bowl wide yorkers.

Arshdeep finished the season with 10 wickets in 14 matches with his best being 3/37 and an economy rate of 7.70. He will be eager to continue this form in the series too.

