Gambhir mentored Lucknow Super Giants make a mark at the auction

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), half the battle is won at the auction table by assembling the right squad. Chennai Super Kings, who won their fourth title late last year, have built on the good work done by the late VB Chandrasekhar, the former India selector, at the inaugural auction before the 2008 edition. That line-up, and a playing and selection philosophy behind that, has helped CSK reap the rewards across the 14 editions. It was Chandrasekhar who helped pick Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel and Matthew Hayden in that original squad.

Pulling off a strategy to make the right picks is a difficult art. One has to be bold, trust instinct and at the same time be able to stay calm and not get carried away. With the field expanding this time to 10 teams, that challenge was obvious through the first day of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

As they went up against eight established franchises with deep understanding of auction dynamics, all eyes were on the two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. How they would fare at probably the biggest auction ever—LSG and GT splurged ₹7,090 crore and ₹5,625 crore respectively to join IPL—was keenly anticipated.

While the auction is not really over till it is over, the main business is done on the first day when the big names go under the hammer. Royals Challengers Bangalore coach Sanjay Bangar said they didn’t want to take a chance by holding back and hence made early picks.

The two new franchises adopted contrasting strategies. The experience and acumen of former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to both their titles, was evident as he steered decisions at the LSG table in the auction hall. With Gambhir, who is the team mentor, in the ear of owner Sanjiv Goenka, Lucknow were proactive, spending all but ₹17.40 crore of their purse on marquee and capped players. They matched RCB, Rajasthan Royals, KKR and Delhi Capitals in the early buys. To cap a fine debut day, they scooped up the best domestic pacer, Avesh Khan, late in the evening for ₹10 crore.

Gujarat Lions were comparatively cautious. Their main buys of the day were opener Jason Roy ( ₹2 crore), pacers Mohammed Shami ( ₹6.25 crore) and Lockie Ferguson (10 Cr), and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia ( ₹9 crore), who will team up with pre-auction picks in skipper Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. They did well at the end of the day, getting Tewatia and R Sai Kishore. They still have a purse of ₹18.85 crore to splurge in the accelerated auction on Sunday morning where quite a few proven names will come up. In comparison, LSG have only ₹6.90 crore left.

LUCKNOW’S SOLID BUYS

LSG would be satisfied with how they went about forming their first team. They kept it simple, picking up some proven performers from the marquee and capped players’ lot, not waiting for the list of uncapped players.

With KL Rahul, nominated skipper, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi their pre-auction picks, they added Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood and Avesh Khan. With such a line-up, the pressure is off the new team. All of these buys can go straight into the playing XI.

With the players also in the age bracket 26-30, at their peak and experienced, they can form a solid core for the future.

Gambhir and Co were buoyed early when they got Quinton de Kock for ₹6.75 crore. It was a steal considering the price. Given that barring Rajasthan Royals, CSK and DC, the others needed a keeper-batter, it was a surprise that other teams didn’t go hard for de Kock.

Though, Rahul can keep wicket, getting the SA player offers LSG a solid left-hand, right-hand opening combination too. By buying Hooda, Pandya and Pandey, they have a seasoned group of local players. Hooda, who made his India debut in the ongoing West Indies series, was picked for ₹5.75 crore. And they stayed firm in a bidding battle for Krunal Pandya to get him for ₹8.25 crore. Seasoned IPL batter and top fielder Pandey was sealed at ₹4.60 crore.

They also prevailed in a bidding war to get West Indies all-rounder, Jason Holder, for ₹8.75 crore. England’s express bowler, Mark Wood, completed LSG’s good day when they got him for ₹7.5 crore.

