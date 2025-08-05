Gambhir's epic reaction to Oval miracle, speaks about renewed 'ideology': ‘This team will never be individual-centric’

Gautam Gambhir got the much-needed breathing space as the Test coach after Shubman Gill's India levelled the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by winning the Oval Test by six runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna pulled off a minor miracle as the duo got the final four wickets on Day 5, rounding off one of the most memorable Test wins for India. Heading into the final day, England required 35 runs while India needed four scalps. Gautam Gambhir had a blockbuster reaction to India's win in the Oval Test(Action Images via Reuters)

Siraj got the three out of the remaining four wickets on Day 5 as he registered a five-wicket haul. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer led the attack really well, taking nine wickets in the Oval Test. Siraj, rightly so, was adjudged as Player of the Match.

After the game, Gautam Gambhir had a blockbuster reaction to the epic victory, saying his team will never be about individuals. He also stated that his side truly “deserved” this result as they fought really hard in all five Tests.

Gambhir might have won the Champions Trophy as the head coach earlier this year, but he faced a lot of scrutiny heading into the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy because of underwhelming results in the longest format. Before the series against England, India lost the series at home against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin all retired from Tests, and a young side led by Shubman Gill had the burden of expectations. However, the team stood up to give England a real run for its money.

“It's going to be the ideology of this Test team, where it won't be about individual-centric, it will be about the team. The way the boys have fought. I've always been a big believer that you should always get what you deserve, not what you want. And I think the guys deserved it,” said Gambhir in a video posted by BCCI.

Shubman Gill's reaction

Shubman Gill, who was adjudged as India's Player of the Series, scored 754 runs in the five-match series, including four centuries. His highest score of 269 came in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, which India eventually won by 336 runs.

In the same Test, Gill had also scored 161 runs in the second innings. The 25-year-old entered the series with questions over his SENA record. However, he answered his critics in style by smashing a century in the very first innings of the series.

Speaking about the Oval Test win, Gill said, “I'm feeling very ecstatic and high right now and very happy with the way everyone performed. Very happy with the way everyone contributed throughout the series. Different people stepping in at different moments.”

“This is what you want as a captain, and I'm very happy with the way I performed as a batter as well,” he added.

For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja scored more than 500 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as the team put in a complete team performance to walk away with a 2-2 draw.