Ganguly assured Test spot, Dravid suggested 'retirement': Wriddhiman Saha spills explosive details after Test axe

Wriddhiman Saha was one of the major absentees in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-game series against Sri Lanka. Announcing the 18-member squad with a virtual press conference, chief selector Chetan Sharma insisted that he can't divulge on reasons behind the exclusion of Saha and further stressed that the wicketkeeper-batter's decision to not play the Ranji Trophy doesn't concern the board.

Saha was part of the India squad in the three-Test away series in South Africa but didn't feature in the XI. Against New Zealand last year, Saha played in both Tests following the absence of Rishabh Pant, and played crucial unbeaten knock of 61 despite being injured to bail India out of trouble in the first Test.

Following his exclusion from the Test squad, Saha revealed that he had received a message from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly in November after his half-century against New Zealand. According to Saha, Ganguly had told him that the wicketkeeper-batter doesn't have to worry about his place in the side “as long as I'm here.”

“After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is that how things have changed so fast,” Saha told The Sunday Express.

Furthermore, Saha also said that he was told he wouldn't be “considered henceforth” by the team management, adding that head coach Rahul Dravid even suggested him to retire.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," Saha said, as quoted by PTI.

“Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement.”

On Saturday, the wicketkeeper-batter also shared a disturbing message from a journalist where he was belittled for not agreeing to an interview.