Gap widens between BCCI contracts and IPL salaries

Yash Dhull scoring a century on debut is a bonus but playing the Ranji Trophy—which couldn’t be held last year due to Covid-19—will equip him better to deal with the pressure of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will represent Delhi Capitals. There is no practice like match practice so rather go through the grind of red-ball cricket than walk into IPL as winning captain of a world age-group competition without first-class experience.

Like Dhull, some of his India under-19 teammates with IPL contracts will be better prepared for the competition. Some of those contracts for under-19 players are in the range of ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore and such a financial windfall can cut both ways. That is also true for capped Indian players. With two new teams, nearly ₹900 crore have been paid as players’ salaries up from R 680 crore previously. True, the pool too has 50 more players but the demand-supply equation was skewed heavily in favour of capped Indians. At least that is what last weekend’s players’ auction showed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has 28 players in a four-tier annual contract system. The collective IPL earnings of these players have increased by 155 % (Rs148 cr to 230 cr). The collective worth of their national contracts is now R 96 crore. The new BCCI contracts will be announced soon but it’s unlikely there will be a significant rise in pay.

The gap in a player’s IPL and BCCI contracts becomes more prominent in the bottom three tiers. For the three Grade A + India players (R 7 crore)—Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah—it makes little difference as they are in the highest salary bracket. Bumrah could have earned more if he had opted for the auction but he chose to stay with Mumbai Indians for R 12 crore.

In Grade A ( ₹5 crore), IPL earnings of two players in this list of 10 have more than doubled. IPL contracts of Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) and Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) are now worth ₹16 crore each. Jadeja was paid ₹7 crore earlier and Pant ₹8 crore. Even Hardik Pandya’s R 11 crore contract for Mumbai Indians has gone up to R 15 crore after he was made Gujarat Titans captain. It is the same with Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul whose pay rose from R 11 to 17 crore.

In Grade B, where players are paid R 3 crore by BCCI, Mayank Agarwal and Shardul Thakur have been the biggest beneficiaries. At ₹12 crore, Agarwal’s earning from IPL has risen 1200 % from R 1 crore. Thakur’s new pay cheque of R10.75 cr is a 413 % rise.

The impact is even more in Grade C where players yet to cement India berths get ₹1 crore each. All-rounder Deepak Chahar (R 14 crore) got a 1750 % raise by CSK who bought him at the auction. Shubman Gill’s retainer amount for Gujarat Titans (R 8 crore) amounts to a 444 % hike from what he would get at Kolkata Knight Riders (R 1.8 crore). At R 7 crore, Mohammed Siraj’s retainer fee at Royal Challengers Bangalore is up by 269 % while Axar Patel (R9 cr) and the new KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer’s (R 12.5 cr) pay has almost doubled.

While most all-format India players or skilled T20 players have been rewarded by franchises, those more suited to long-form cricket such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma have not got IPL deals. Ajinkya Rahane got a base prize contract of R 1 crore with KKR.

This disparity will only increase because a richer IPL media rights deal is expected in 2023. IPL has enough examples of players not living up to their massive price tags. If it now has players with the potential of long India careers losing their way, it could be bad news.