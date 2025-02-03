Gautam Gambhir addresses talks about dressing room rift during AUS tour, doesn't let it slip: ‘There will be so many…'

Head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on talks about the rift in the Indian dressing room during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, during which the team suffered a 1-3 series defeat to Australia Down Under. The reports were rife during the series about the rift in the Indian team after several dressing room things were leaked in the media on a constant basis. The series loss further put pressure on head coach Gambhir as his position also came under threat as India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship Final. India head coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session.(PTI)

Gambhir didn't let it slip much and said everything would fall into place once the team returned to winning ways.

"They have played a lot of cricket with each other. More importantly, a month back, there were a couple of other rumours flying around (laughs). That's what Indian cricket is all about. There will be so many things said about the dressing room when things are not going okay. But once results start going in your favour, things start falling in place," Gautam Gambhir told the broadcasters after India's 4-1 T20I series win over England.

Meanwhile, the head coach backed his players despite losing back-to-back Test series defeats - against New Zealand at home and Australia Down Under.

"These are an incredible bunch of players. They enjoy themselves, they want to play for their country, they love playing for their country, and they know what it means to represent 140 crore Indians," he added.

'I haven't seen a better T20 hundred': Gambhir on Abhishek's knock in 5th T20I

Gambhir also lauded Abhishek Sharma for his ferocious century in the final T20I against England. The head coach said he had not seen a “better T20 hundred” than Abhishek’s 54-ball 135 against England.

Abhishek’s incredible century was the cornerstone of India’s heavy 150-run win over England here, which also helped India bag the T20I series 4-1.

“We are going to do this going forward, got to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient to with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket,” Gambhir told the host broadcaster after the match.

“I haven't seen a better T20 hundred (Abhishek's ton) against bowlers who are bowling at 140-150 kph consistently,” he added.