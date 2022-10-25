'Gautam Gambhir ko jagao koi...': Twitter surprised after broadcasters release commentary clip from IND vs PAK T20WC tie

It was a nail-biter of clash on Sunday at the 2022 T20 World Cup when India took on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As Virat Kohli led the charge with his sublime knock, and India recovering from the early blow, fans were left on the edge of their seats before the last-over drama unfolded eventually leading to the roar from the Indian fans as the Men in Blue scripted a four-wicket win to kick off their campaign in style. ICC, a day later, released a video of the final two overs as well with Harsha Bhogle's voice adding to the drama. Star Sports followed a similar on Tuesday, but fans were left surprised at Gautam Gambhir's act through that last over.

India needed 16 to win and Pakistan had Mohammad Nawaz to bowl the final over. Just when India had sniffed victory after Kohli's back-to-back sixes against Haris Rauf, there was a sense that the team would run away with the match. But the Pakistan spinner dismissed Hardik Pandya in the first ball and then conceded three runs in the next two balls. Drama unfolded in the final three balls.

Nawaz sent down a high full toss and Kohli smashed it over square leg for a six before it was called a no ball. Pakistan team were livid, but India snatched seven runs in that ball and inched closer to a win. A wide ball later, Kohli cleverly ran for three more runs. But Nawaz bounced back by getting Dinesh Karthik dismissed. Ashwin then cleverly tackled Nawaz, getting him to bowl a wide before lofting the fuller one over extra cover for the winning run.

Star Sports on Tuesday released a video of the commentary panel from the final over during India-Pakistan match. It was captioned, “The final moments of a nail-biting #GreatestRivalry caught on (camera). Relive the winning shot of #INDvPAK with @cricketaakash, #SanjayBangar & @GautamGambhir & gear up for #INDvNED!” Aakash Chopra is seen standing and doing majority of the commentary in that final over while Sanjay Bangar joined it for a few seconds. But it was Gambhir's act that left fans stunned. And here is how they reacted.

India will next face Netherlands on October 27 in Sydney.

