Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gambhir's 'mindless experiment' over Axar Patel-KL Rahul swap faces fury: 'When you’re 5/3, would you have courage...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2025 11:01 AM IST

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh raised questions on the swap during both the games against England

India scripted back-to-back wins in the ongoing ODI series against England at home to seal the contest. In what has been labelled as a precursor to Champions Trophy, which will begin in less than two weeks, India ticked most of boxes, including captain Rohit Sharma roaring back to form. However, there was one particular strategy which raised question across the two games.

Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir during the second ODI cricket match between India and England(PTI)
Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir during the second ODI cricket match between India and England(PTI)

India won both games in Nagpur and Cuttack by four wickets. However, in both matches, India head coach made a pre-planned ploy of sending left-handed batter Axar Patel at No. 5, ahead of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. The move neither sat well with fans on social media during the series opener, nor with former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh, who voiced his opinion on the move during both matches.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, Ganesh lashed out at Gambhir's “mindless experiment” before the Champions Trophy, asking if he would have pulled off a same had there been a top-order collapse for just five runs.

“Axar Patel again ahead of KL Rahul? I’m speechless. Does it make any sense to push a genuine batter like Rahul to no 6? When you’re 5/3, do you’ve the courage to send Axar on a tricky pitch? If not, what sense does this experiment make? Absolutely mindless this,” he tweeted.

Earlier during the opening game on Thursday, Ganesh had questioned the same swap in the batting line-up. He had tweeted: "KL Rahul has been best at no 5; but the wisemen in the dressing room find different ways to demote him in this batting lineup. Absolutely ridiculous. What are you going to achieve by sending Axar at no 5?"

How have Axar and Rahul fared against England?

While the move largely favoured Axar, who scored 52 in Nagpur and an unbeaten 41 in Cuttack, while also picking a wicket in two games, Rahul, pushed down to No. 6, managed just 12 runs in two innings. Rahul has only batted two other times at this position in his career, accumulating a total of 54 runs at 18.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
