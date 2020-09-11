Gautam Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s decision to come out of retirement: ‘Everyone loves seeing Yuvi’

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 19:24 IST

Days after Yuvraj Singh expressed his desires of coming out of retirement to play T20 cricket for Punjab, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said it is his personal decision but his fans would love to see back in the cricket field.

“It’s his personal decision and each and everyone loves seeing Yuvi play,” Gambhir told ANI.

Both Gambhir and Yuvraj played pivotal roles in India’s two World Cup winnings campaigns - the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Gambhir said Yuvraj is ‘most welcome’ to comeback to cricket.

“If he wants to play for Punjab so why not? You can’t force a cricketer to start or to end and if he wants to come back from retirement and play with motivation, he is most welcome,” he said.

Yuvraj conducted two long camps at the behest of the Punjab Cricket Association, at Mohali’s PCA Stadium where he took youngsters Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh under his wings and helped train them.

The camp motivated Yuvraj to come out of retirement and help young cricketers of Punjab.

“I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end,” Yuvraj told Cricbuzz

“As things stand now, I will be playing only T20s if I get the nod. But who knows, let’s see.”

The player of the tournament in 2011 ODI World Cup had announced his retirement last year after representing India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. 1900, 8701 and 1177 runs in three formats respectively.