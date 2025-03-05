There is a reason Virat Kohli is called the 'chase master,' a moniker originally used for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who remains the greatest ever in run chases in ODI history. On Tuesday, on a tricky Dubai track, Kohli carved out a valiant half-century knock in the Champions Trophy in India's chase of 264 in the semifinal against Australia. But the India star threw away the opportunity to convert it into a century and take India over the finish line, which left head coach Gautam Gambhir visibly vexed. Gautam Gambhir was not happy with Virat Kohli's dismissal

Kohli helped India bounce back from a shaky start that saw the team reduced to 43 for 2 in the eighth over. He stitched an 89-run stand for the third wicket alongside Shreyas Iyer, added 44 more to the board alongside No. 5 Axar Patel, and added 47 extra with KL Rahul for the fifth wicket.

En route to the three crucial partnerships, Kohli scored his 24th fifty-plus score in ICC ODI tournaments in 53 innings, overtaking Sachin (23 in 58 innings) to add another feather to his hat. He also became the first player ever to reach the milestone of 1000 runs in knockout matches across all ICC competitions.

Kohli's next big target was taking India past the finish line, which could have seen him get a second century in the Champions Trophy, more than a week after his maiden, which came against Pakistan at the same venue. But against a flighted googly from Adam Zampa, Kohli decided to go for the big one over cow corner. However, the shot came off the bottom part of the bat as the ball travelled straight towards the fielder at long-on.

Not only was KL Rahul annoyed with Kohli, but Gambhir was also spotted expressing his frustration at the 36-year-old throwing away his wicket. "Maar toh raha tha woh (KL Rahul was already hitting)" - Gambhir was spotted saying in one of the videos that went viral on social media.

Later, the camera showed Gambhir having an animated chat with Kohli in the dressing room, making gestures with his hand showing the shot on which the former India captain got out.

Gambhir hails 'phenomenal' Kohli

Despite what happened in the dressing room, Gambhir praised Kohli in the post-match press conference, saying he knows how to plan his runs and adapt to conditions quickly.

He said: "He is a phenomenal one-day cricketer. He knows how to plan his runs, he knows how to plan, whether he is batting first or chasing and he knows that he adapts to the conditions really quickly and that is why experience and high-quality players are very important and it is the reason why he has got that kind of record in one day cricket and I hope he continues to do that in the future as well."