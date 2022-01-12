'Gavaskar gave an insight into it': Pollock explains change in India XI; reveals he was 'surprised' at Kohli's decision

The third and final Test of the series between India and South Africa saw two major changes in the visitors' playing XI. While Virat Kohli – who had missed the second Test due to back spasm – replaced Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj was forced to miss the game due to a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the XI, who made his first appearance in a Test in South Africa.

The first two Test matches of the series saw Mohammed Siraj alongside senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, while veterans Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav sat in the dressing room. As Umesh was included in the XI over Ishant in the final Test, former South African captain Shaun Pollock provided some insight into the decision.

Pollock revealed that he had a conversation with Sunil Gavaskar on the decision to include Umesh.

“Sunny (Gavaskar) gave me an insight into the thinking. Often, Sharma comes in with regards to left-handers. Because South Africa now have a lot of right-handers and with Quinton de Kock not playing, Umesh Yadav probably gets a crack. I wasn't overly surprised. His career has been a bit of a stop-start, he hasn't really got much of an extended run. The most he has played consecutively were 16, and after that it was only 7. Bowling into the right handers, it wasn't a bad option,” said Pollock.

The former South African pacer also admitted that he was surprised with Umesh Yadav bowling with the new ball over Shami in the final hour of Day 1. Umesh was the first-change bowler for India before Shami was introduced.

“The surprise for me, which I must admit, that they gave him the new ball. Not that he can't, I've seen him swing the ball beautifully upfront, I've seen him bowl some nasty away-swingers in the time I've watched him over the years. But Shami has got Markram out so many times and really asked him the questions this series. I thought they would've started with Shami and Bumrah and maybe try to put Aiden Markram under pressure,” said Pollock.

“They got the wicket of Dean Elgar which is good for them but little bit surprised. It didn't take them long to go to Shami but I would've probably gone that route.”

