'It might have upset a few in power': Gavaskar points out Kohli's statement which 'could've been reason' for his sacking

The speculations of a rift between Indian cricket's two biggest superstars - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - has taken a unique turn as reports have emerged of the former ODI captain skipping the white-ball series against South Africa.

While there has been no official communication in this regard by either parties, the topic has created a buzz online with several former cricketers and greats weighing in on the matter.

Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) December 14, 2021

Having his say on the development, India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar shared his insights on the ongoing debate and stated that it would be wise to not jump onto any conclusion. However, the legendary Gavaskar did gave fans a reason as to why the BCCI decided to remove Kohli as Team India's ODI captain.

Gavaskar, during a panel discussion on India Today, said it could have been Kohli's initial statement which he shared while giving up the leadership role in the shorter format of the game, that could have played a role in his removal. Kohli had announced his decision to step down from the T20I captaincy position before the start of the World Cup held in UAE.

Taking note of Kohli's statement's then, Gavaskar reckons it could have been framed in a better manner, and that the failure to do so may have possibly hurt the sentiments of certain top BCCI authorities.

"I saw the release as it was in public domain and I think the way it was put across, I think it might have upset a few in power. If I remember correctly it said 'I will continue to lead India in Test and ODIs'. I think that line could have been changed to I would be available to lead India in Test and ODIs," the former India captain noted.

"The presumptions he would be the captain for Test and ODIs could have been one of the reasons why, there was this little anti-feeling against him. Otherwise he has a record of winning everywhere. He hasn't won ICC events but bilateral events whether at home or away, he has led Indian team to wins. So there was no reason for people to be unhappy with his leadership abilities. I guess that one line might have actually been the cause where it actually started," he further said.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra, who was also a part of the discussion, ruled out any rifts between two senior batters.

"I don't see any rift between the two because if there was one Rohit wouldn't have been successful as he has been. He was playing under the captaincy of Virat in any case. And personally Virat also realises, he's on the brink of creating history. We beat England, Australia and now South Africa in their own backyard. No other Indian captain has gone out there to conquer the overseas series like Virat Kohli," the former off-spinner said.

