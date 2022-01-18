'Getting everyone out inside 10 overs?': Rizwan shares funny exchange with Kohli over Pant during IND-PAK T20 WC match

Following the end of the historical India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup, the visuals of Virat Kohli hugging Mohammad Rizwan was one of the biggest positives that emerged. Even though Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup match, those pictures won hearts all over the world.

Rizwan, who scored a match-winning 79 not out to help Pakistan defeat India by 10 wickets, recalled a funny interaction with former captain Virat Kohli when India were batting. When Rishabh Pant and Kohli were trying to rebuild the innings for India, the wicketkeeper batter got away with a close LBW shout as he attempted to reverse-sweep the ball. Rizwan who was perhaps fielding at mid-on was told something by Kohli who was at the non-striker’s end.

Also Read | With no Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul reveals he will open batting against South Africa in ODI series

“Some things are part of tactics. No doubt Virat Kohli is world’s No. 1. When we play cricket, it’s like family. I remember when we took the review against Pant when he played the reverse sweep, he (Kohli) said… ‘what are you doing? Getting everyone out inside 10 overs?’ But like I said, these are tactics. Later, when I walked out to bat, I spoke to him then too. Rest, whatever chats took place inside the change room, I can’t disclose but I can say that he’s a very nice person,” Rizwan told Paktv.tv

Rizwan was declared Pakistan’s most valuable cricketer of 2021, following a stellar year in which he scored 455 Test, 134 ODI, and 1326 T20I runs, besides accounting for 56 batters behind the wickets across all formats. Rizwan was also unanimously selected by an independent panel as the T20I Cricketer of the Year by PCB. Needless to say, Rizwan’s upward graph has helped him draw comparisons with several greats of the game, but the wicketkeeper batter isn’t distracted by it.

Also Read | 'They haven't identified right man to replace Kohli': Vengsarkar blames selectors for not grooming future India captain

“I haven’t really given comparisons too much importance. I am only focussed on improving my game. Initially, I used to idolise Tendulkar and then AB de Villiers, but it’s not like I would like to copy them. Yes, I have learnt a lot of things watching them play. As far as learning from Pakistani legends is concerned, I have picked certain things from Misbah, Malik, Hafeez and others,” he said.